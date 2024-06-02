The Story of the Ethereals with Nobbel87

I like his lore videos but wish his voice was clearer, there is too much accent. It makes it hard for me to follow the video. But maybe I'm the only one?
Blizzard definitely seems to have leaned into Ethereals having "meta" aspects related to how they interact with players. They are behind transmog/void storage and trial of style. IIRC, there is even weird lore about the ethereals wanting to learn how we dress lol or something like thatAlso, as this article points out with Shadreen, the mysterious coin seems to teach you through conditioning to check the dungeon journal. You have to scroll all the way back to accept a quest for a coin that results in an achievement. After doing this like 3,4 times (3 / 4 weekly resets), the last one sells for 100 gold. As someone who has played off / on since vanilla, this very process also alerted me to the fact that one can accept many weekly quests from the dungeon journal including the loamm/warden rep quests, sparks of life, super bloom, seed quest, and more.