The Story of the Ethereals with Nobbel87

The Ethereal Home Planet of K'aresh

In pursuit of knowledge and arcane technologies, they had doomed themselves and their home: the K'areshi had torn open a rift into the Void and drawn the wrath of Dimensius.



Dimensius had bathed the world in volatile energies that slowly tore it apart, and the K'areshi had desperately tried to shield themselves from harm. Their efforts had only partially worked. Their magic had blocked Dimensius's shadowy power, but raw arcane energy had shattered their physical bodies. All that remained were their souls, bristling with magic. From that day forward, these incorporeal creatures called themselves ethereals.

Becoming Ethereal

Dimensius the All-Devouring

For a thousand years, all we have known is conflict. We have defended our people from the attacks of both Void creature and ethereal alike. Now, one of our most hated enemies lies dead - finally.

I give you the thanks of a hundred million ethereals, fleshling.

I long for the day our masters can truly pass into this realm. You have only seen fragments, shadows; the faintest of echoes. Ask the Ethereals what one of these manifestations are capable of.

Locus-Walker

Perhaps one day she would fall to madness. Perhaps one day she would betray her allies. She was capable of it. But she would never, not in any possibility, not in any circumstance, harm her son. She would never lift a finger against Arator. Even if he killed her for what she had become, she would accept it gladly. The weight of that truth kept her afloat. And she could feel the Shadow's confusion. It did not understand the bonds between mortals. It did not understand that there were some things that could not be corrupted.

Alleria Windrunner says: What are your people doing here?

Locus-Walker says: I am here to find out. Follow, if you can.



Alleria Windrunner says: I need to finish what I started, Locus-Walker.

Locus-Walker says: Can you, though? With your... attachments?

Alleria Windrunner says: What are you talking about?

Locus-Walker says: Why, your mate of course. How does he feel about your choices?



Alleria Windrunner says: Turalyon trusts me to make hard decisions, and I him.

Locus-Walker says: I am not talking about trust.

Locus-Walker says: How can you expect to embrace the Shadow with the Light shining so brightly at your side?

Alleria Windrunner says: Without the Light there is no Shadow, teacher.



Locus-Walker says: Prepare yourself, Alleria. Your friend here will hold its attention.

Alleria Windrunner says: That thing... it's... calling to me!

Locus-Walker says: Focus your mind. Remember your training.

Alleria Windrunner says: Arator! Turalyon?!

Locus-Walker says: The Void shows only half truths. Trust your instincts.

Alleria Windrunner says: I can't-- I-- Argh!

Locus-Walker says: Fight, curse you!

Alleria Windrunner says: I won't let you! I am not yours to claim!



Shadreen

Pay special attention to the heroes, the champions, the movers of fate. Watch from afar. Watch when up close. Interfere, if you deem it necessary.

Thank you for the opportunity to observe you. The information I've gathered has been illuminating, to say the least. This will be my final gift... for now.