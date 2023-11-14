Wrathion Questline Cutscene (Spoiler)

Odyn villain arc incoming
So Odyn remains an ice cube?
Kinda funny that they just fly away into the sky... even though the Halls of Valor are a pocket dimension and that's not the way out lol
That's so good. Love to see the guy get f'ed by a dragon. For the people saying Odin vilian arc incoming, where have you been last 8 years?
Odyn disliked that then again.. he was the only one who refused to side with the others when making the aspects.
Can someone more knowledgeable in lore explain how the @#$% odyn just gets snap frozen by vyranoth?
I can't stand Vyranoth, she's lame, I don't elaborate...
Odyn's done far more good for the world than that frigid #$%^& ever has
Oppinions about Odyn aside. I mean you can like or hate him, your own choice.BUTThe "fight" was just awful. It was Bolvar all over again."Snap" and defeated ... how boring was that.I mean the dude was (and is) a big deal and he gets defeated like that?What kind of lazy power fantasy is that? Where is the battle between two equal sides, where is the show of strength?That thing should inspire people? Where is the heroism, where is any kind of emotion?It feels more like: "Let me talk with the manager! I am justice!" - Karen, 2023If there would have been any kind of struggle, the outcome would have been that much better ...So it feels empty and forced ... and cheap ...
Was about time that Jerk gets worfed.
Her basically one-shotting Odyn makes sense. Seening as how a lot of the Titan keepers are weak as hell and lore wise constantly get bodies by almost everyone lol.
More Storm Dragons, love em! I hope the Aspect spire has Netherwing + Storm dragon ambassadors seated by the end of the xpac
So when can I decide to instead punch Vyranoth in her smug dumb face and help Odyn?