Wrathion Questline Cutscene (Spoiler)

Odyn: Enough of this foolishness!

Odyn: <grunts>

Vyranoth: I agree.

Odyn <grunts>

Vyranoth: Dragons of the storm!

Vyranoth: You are true dragons, not constructs beholden to an unworthy keeper.

Vyranoth: You are free to choose your own path.

Vyranoth: If you wish it, there is a home for you on the Dragon Isles.

Vyranoth: Join your kin and claim your birthright!