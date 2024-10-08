Wrath of the Lich King Timewalking Event Now Live - Normal Nerub-ar Cache & Hero Track Ulduar Caches

I can't wait to do this on all my alts for 500 Badges and a chance at rare mounts and pets!
Through October 8th? That's today. Don't you mean the 15th?
Yeey! An other piece of heroic track gear that's pretty much worthless because you can't upgrade it any further then 8/8 champion track... Unless you do +9's. Gees Thanks Blizz!(The point is , might aswell give a champoin track piece of gear. At this point getting heroic track gear is just a bait. You think you got something but you didn't.)I don't even understand why we would be able to even get Heroic track gear if it's only with running 9's that you can crests to upgrade them past champion levels. While if you manage to get a 10 key out of that 9 key , You get a Mythic track in the vault. Something is very off here.
Is this the last Timewalk we can enjoy with old fun gear before Blizzard completely guts it for no reason? What a joke. A lot of L's recently.If they want to fix something, look at scaling in low level dungeons... lvl 10 priests and shaman one shot everything with nova and CL...
Full clear of TW Ulduar netted me a champion track cape, a smidgen of gold, and a few TW badges (only a few bosses dropped them). 'Frozen Path..' cache? Another cape. Yogg cache? Another cape. After that, I don't think I can stomach doing this like I usually do with all of my max lvl toons.