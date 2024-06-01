WoW Now Available on Geforce NOW Cloud Gaming Service - Dragonflight, Classic: SoD & Cataclysm

WoW Now Available on Geforce NOW

You need to own or purchase a game from one of the supported game stores before playing it on GeForce NOW. Visit the GeForce NOW GeForce NOW is NVIDIA’s cloud-based game streaming service, delivering real-time gameplay straight from the cloud to your laptop, desktop, Mac, Chromebook, SHIELD TV, select Samsung and LG TVs, iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Connect to your store accounts and stream your own library of games, or play your favorite free-to-play games. With cloud saves for supported games, you can pick up your game where you left off, on any supported device, wherever you are.You need to own or purchase a game from one of the supported game stores before playing it on GeForce NOW. Visit the GeForce NOW supported games page to see which games are currently playable.

Where is Geforce NOW Available?

GeForce NOW is currently available from NVIDIA in North America and Europe, and through GeForce NOW Alliance partners in other parts of the world.

Internet Requirements

15 Mbps for HD resolutions at up to 60 FPS (e.g. 1280x720)

25 Mbps for FHD resolutions at 60 FPS (e.g. 1920x1080)

35 Mbps for UW QHD & QHD resolutions at 120 FPS (e.g. 3840x1440 or 2560x1440)

45 Mbps for 4K resolutions at 120 FPS (e.g. 3840x2160)



Nvidia recommends a hardwired Ethernet connection, or a router with a 5 GHz WiFi connection. Geforce NOW also requires less than 80ms of network latency from an NVIDIA data center. A GeForce NOW Ultimate membership is required for features like 4K/QHD resolutions, HDR, AV1, Cloud G-SYNC, and 120/240 FPS streaming on the native Windows PC app.

Joining GeForce NOW & Membership Costs