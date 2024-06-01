WoW Now Available on Geforce NOW Cloud Gaming Service - Dragonflight, Classic: SoD & Cataclysm

Was like this long time ago, then ppl got banned cause Blizzard didnt like Cloud streaming and it got removed :D
Well this is something I was expecting given Blizzard history with Cloud services.
I wonder what the lag for inputs is compared to normal
GeForce now is how I play most of my steam library and even Xbox gamepass on PC, the crazy part to me is it feels like WoW actually runs worse on GeForce, 1200x800 resolution (not changeable) and graphic settings are set to 3 out of 10, but ultra on everything runs just fine, though as I type that it may have copied my settings from my PC... So YMMV
finally wow on my Quest 3 :D
Can I play my current account on this or do i need to make a new wow account or how does that work
Doesn't seem like you can use addons for WoW on GeForce Now which means it's not really a great solution for a lot of people unfortunately.
Soon Steam hopefully?
Nobody uses Geforce NOW. Steam and Xbox Gamepass? Yes.
"According to release support article, Addons are not currently supported when playing WoW on Geforce NOW so players will have to play the game 'au naturel' with the base UI, but it is being investigated for future updates"haha, then NO thanks.