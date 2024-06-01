The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Mists Remix vs. the War Within

Trash, i'll get my news from another creator.
odd that Wowhead can still promote Taliesin after the weird stuff he does to other streamers
ew wowhead supports him? yikes
Trash, hate this guy
Instead of saying trash, could you guys recommend other content creators? Mine has been Bellular, especially past couple of years when he dropped the over the top whining, but then again that was dark days for everyone / blizzard.
I also like bellular. He’s generally more positive. Taliesin and evitel generally have clickbait titles like this and if you watch the video it’s actually not as negative as it sounds. I suspect most of the people just saying “trash” didn’t actually watch it.
Watching Taliesin is like watching dentist ads where they all smile brightly the entire time while telling you how and with what to brush your teeth.
Trash, I'll get my news from another creator.And as far as why, he keeps this "good guy" attitude when doing his videos but if you see him stream on twitch, it's a nightmare, he complains about the dumbest things and will go on for hours about it in the most condescending ignorant way. The EGO he has is wild and he never justifies the inflated ego he has, overall the show feels disingenuous.
What a weirdo. Apart from that its the faux enthusiasm that drives me nuts. All but the stupid knows its your job to be like that to attract the young and the weird. Just so you can expose them to google's ads. Sick. I dont watch either of them and i know there are two of them. She is not so bad but i cant stand him.