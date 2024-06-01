The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Mists Remix vs. the War Within



World of Warcraft The War Within is soon going to be switching to beta and we have the max level story campaign which sets the stage for real legit aerial combat in WoW! Seriously, no joke, it's here. We look at the story and assess whether Blizzard have successfully created an expansion with the excitement, stakes and sense of danger that Dragonflight lacked. We also assess the Remix: Mists of Pandaria disaster and talk about the real damage it will do to The War Within



Show Topics