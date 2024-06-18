World of Warcraft Summer Sale - Up to 65% on Many Items

Save up to 65% off in cool savings during the WoW Summer Sale
*, but act fast; these offers will evaporate after July 1, 2024.
Frenemies Pack
Get friendly felines and cheerful canines with a pack that proves cats and dogs (and vulpines) can get along. Save up to 65% on the Frenemies Pack—the purr-fect
pack of pets and mounts ready to join you on your paw-some adventures*.
The Frenemies Pack includes the Alterac Brew Pup
pet, Brightpaw
pet, Cinder Kitten
pet, Shadow
pet, Twilight
pet, Luminous Starseeker
mount, Mystic Runesaber
mount, Shu-zen, theDivine Sentinel
mount, Sunwarmed Furline
mount, Vulpine Familiar
mount, and Wen Lo, The River's Edge
mount.
All pets and mounts are also available as standalone purchases, and the price will automatically adjust if you already have one or more of them.
Bring Out Your Best with the Accessories Pack
Rule the realms of fashion and breeze onto the catwalk of your next adventure with the Accessories Pack * !
Get up to 65% off head-turning cosmetics, effects, and a toy to become the envy of heroes everywhere. The Accessories Pack includes the Diadem of the Spell-Keeper
transmog, the Wings of Awakening
transmog with five color variants, Eternal Traveler's and Timewalker's Hearthstone
effects, and the Transmorpher Beacon
toy.Accessorize Your Adventure
Last Chance to Get or Gift the Perfect Bundle
Spread the word and bring old friends and new to Azeroth, where they can embark on an epic journey and enjoy all the latest content with the Welcome to Azeroth Bundle
, available through June 23.
Purchasers get everything needed to start their adventure—including the critically acclaimed World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion.
- 60 Days of Game Time
- Dragonflight expansion
- Level 60 Character Boost
Unlock endless expeditions across a magical landscape and multiple games. Explore the Dragon Isles and unearth ancient mysteries to prepare for The War Within. Create a Timerunner character and earn mighty loot in World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria®. Witness Deathwing's destruction and rise against impossible odds in Cataclysm Classic™. Take on new challenges from old foes within WoW® Classic: Season of Discovery and Hardcore realms.
Get Up to 33% off Select Game Services
It's a great time to dive into daring adventures in World of Warcraft
® and World of Warcraft® Classic
Progression realms. From now through July 1, make the most of 33% off level boosts and save 30% on Character Transfer Packs, Faction Change Packs, Race Change Packs, and Name Change Packs*.
Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost
Soar into the latest Dragonflight content with a 33% discount on the Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost—harness the power of level 424 gear, take to the skies with a stable of soar-ready Dragonriding mounts, and jump into the latest Dragonflight content ready for adventure!
To boost multiple characters, buy a Character Boost pack and use them all at once or save some for later.
Available Level 70 Character Boost pack options:
Give Yourself A Boost
- 1 for $40.00 (Regularly $60.00)
2 3 for $100.00
Level 80 Character Boost
Bring your character up to speed in Cataclysm Classic at a 33% discount when you harness the savings on a Level 80 Character Boost. You can instantly boost your character to level 80, and get them ready for their fresh adventures in the newly sundered Azeroth.
The boosted character also receives level 80 appropriate gear, weapon skill, mount, the Expert Riding skill, and gold.
Available Level 80 Character Boost pack options:
Give Yourself a Boost
- 1 for $40.00 (Regularly $60.00)
2 3 for $100.00
Character Transfer Packs
Time to get a move on! Transfer characters between World of Warcraft®
realms or accounts**, enabling you to play with a new community of players and/or find old friends on new servers—all without starting over at level one.
To move multiple characters, buy Character Transfer packs and use them all at once or save some for later.
Available Character Transfer Pack options:
- 1 for $17.50 (Regularly $25.00)
- 3 for $35.00 (Regularly $50.00)
68 for $80.00
Characters cannot be transferred between World of Warcraft® and World of Warcraft® Classic progression games. Visit our support page
to learn more about the Character Transfer service and any restrictions. Get A Move On
Race Change Packs
Sometimes, a simple touch-up of your character's looks isn't enough, and you want to change which race you belong to! With a race change service, you can do just that*.
To change multiple characters' races, purchase Race Change packs and use them all at once or save some for later. The final step of a Race Change requires choosing a new appearance and includes an optional Name Change.
Available Race Change pack options:
- 1 for $17.50 (Regularly $25.00)
- 3 for $35.00 (Regularly $50.00)
68 for $80.00
To learn more about the Race Change service and any additional restrictions, visit our support page
.Make A Change
Faction Change Packs
Walk a dungeon or two in the other faction's shoes when you use a Faction Change to convert a character's faction from Horde to Alliance or Alliance to Horde. To move multiple characters to the opposite side, purchase Faction Change packs and use them all at once or save some for later. Your faction change also includes a free race change for your class, so you'll fit in with your new friends.
Available Faction Change pack options:
- 1 for $21.00 (Regularly $30.00)
- 3 for $42.00 (Regularly $60.00)
68 for $95.00
To learn more about the Faction Change service and any restrictions, visit our support page
.Make Your Move
Name Change Packs
The name you initially chose for your hero doesn't have to stay the same for all eternity. Have you changed your mind or simply found something better? Either way, you can pick a new name and reinvent yourself today!
To change multiple characters' names, purchase Name Change packs and use them all at once or save some for later.
Available Name Change pack options:
- 1 for $7.00 (Regularly $10.00)
- 3 for $14.00 (Regularly $20.00)
68 for $35.00
Learn more about the Name Change service and any restrictions when you visit our support page
.Reinvent Yourself
Purchase Race Changes, Faction Change Packs, and Character Transfers from the Battle.net shop
. You can also launch World of Warcraft
or World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic
and click the Shop button on the character select screen.
Once you've purchased your Character Transfer, Faction Change Packs, Name Change Packs, Race Change Packs, and Character Boosts, a new icon will appear on your character selection screen.
To activate a game service, click on the token, then select the character you wish to move. Any unused Faction Change tokens or Character Transfers will remain in your account for future use.
Certain restrictions apply, and a World of Warcraft® Subscription or Game Time is required. Visit shop.battle.net
for more information and detailed promotion end dates. *Requires World of Warcraft® Subscription or Game Time**Characters cannot be transferred between World of Warcraft®, World of Warcraft®: Cataclysm Classic™ or WoW® Classic. Not usable on WoW® Classic Hardcore or Season of Discovery Realms.