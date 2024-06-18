This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Blizzard Summer Sale - Up to 67% Off Select Diablo Franchise Titles
Diablo
Posted
1 hr 48 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Just in time for some summer fun, Blizzard has launched their Summer Sale, with up to 67% off certain Diablo franchise titles until July 1st!
With the original Diablo, Diablo 2: Resurrected, and every version of Diablo 3 you can think of on sale, there's never been a better time to dive into the world of Sanctuary.
Blizzard Diablo Summer Sale on the Battle.net Shop
Diablo II: Resurrected
-
$39.99
$13.19 (67% Off)
Diablo III
-
$19.99
$9.99 (50% Off)
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls
-
$19.99
$9.99 (50% Off)
Diablo III Battle Chest
-
$29.99
$19.98 (33% Off)
Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
-
$14.99
$9.99 (33% Off)
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
-
$39.99
$19.99 (50% Off)
Diablo
-
$9.99
$7.99 (20% Off)
While Diablo 4 and its upcoming Vessel of Hatred expansion are not on sale, don't worry - we're sure Nahantu will have plenty in store for us, and there will likely be sales for the holiday season!
