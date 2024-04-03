World of Warcraft Isn't Using Generative AI - Interview with IGN

"...but will, right after the interview" he thought
Maybe they should start
what about translations? at least Hearthstone suffers immensly from obvious automated translations which get keywords or wordings wrong
They should tbh, probably gets them better writing lol
Good. Generative AI has no place in game development.
Good. AI has no place in Art.
Only if they scrapped their AI system for ticket reports
theres going to be a breakeven pointwith generative ai that other companies will outpace you if you dont adopt. this isnt an IF scenario, its a WHEN scenario.
I hope that the way he phrased it means that we will eventually.AI will put everyone out of work, not just artists. Artists can be so self-centered and narcissistic. They can make art without getting paid for it, but they CRAVE and NEED the validation from others through monetary gain.Meanwhile, the average person would benefit tremendously from this- a massive pipeline of content, endless gameplay and customization options... the list truly goes on and on. It has the potential to take gaming to the true next level.Stop advocating to be a wage slave as an artist the rest of your life, and advocate for UBI, which will benefit everyone in the coming age.
With the Art Design team going so hard every patch, they better not even -think- about replacing them
That's a very thin line for them to walk. I don't support AI replacing human jobs or roles. Assistance is one thing. AI has no place in art, creativity, and imagination.
Atleast use AI to do recolored versions of Elite/Mythic tier apparances, so we have a reason to play the next season.
This is more a self-own than anything.