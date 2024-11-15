Windows Central Patch 11.1 Interview - Addressing Mythic+ Rewards

Nice clickbaitEdit: Nevermind
So from what I can understand from Ion's words here, in 11.1:- Delve itemlevel rewards will be lower in comparison to this seasonOR- Mythic+ will reward higher item level at lower keys in comparison to this seasonRight?
Mythic plus are trash and theres no reason to do something above an +10. Theres no special mounts, no transmogs, nothing. If you do something between +10 and +15 youre just wasting your time, since you wont receive NOTHING having like 3500 io on the end of the season, as the 0.01% title usually closes in 3650 or so.Gear progression bad af at moment. We are like 2,5 months into the season and we still havent a fully gear upgraded because we need 90 crest to craft something and 6/6 track upgrades. It's insane. Even if you do mythic end raid bosses you still need at least 2 more weeks to be 638ilvl.The rest is good in fact. I do think we need more rewards for Mythic plus, as Mounts or transmogs recolors. If you keep pushing score and still have no enough points to get the 0.01 title you literally WASTED your time. So what about those ppl? between the 10's and the high end title
I love the cope that delves are even a little bit relevent this season like the single piece of hero gear a week does a god samn thing and that the dgs are not jsut waaaay tf more harder then before for less reward. good joke. s3 and 4 were fine we had no reason to try and reinvent the wheel just eat the L and go back ffs
They should make crafted gear less crest hungry, and get rid of that stupid death affix, it would fix half the stuff already
Once again they’re saying all the right things, especially about the delve to M+ pipeline, but I remain skeptical that they will actually address it in a meaningful way.
m+ this season is worse than dragonflight season 1 which was compared to sl season 1. my keys group died super early in df season 1 but i kept pushing with pugs even on alts. this season i have timed my 10s and were pretty much done nobody really felt the motivation to push that far let alone farther. hell i dont even have a alt at 2k just my main. by now i would have 3-4 toons farming 7/8s. it doesnt feel fun at all, its easier to do 4 delves and pug raids and what ever gear i get i get. we got till feb and im not seeing anything to justify my sub atm