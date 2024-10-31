Buffs to Many Racial Abilities in Patch 11.0.7 - Worgen, Draenei, Allied Races

Void Elves racial seems very op.
Wish they'd buff Azerite Surge on Earthen, it's so bad it's not worth the cast unless it's a massive pull
Can we have Arcane Torrent reach farther than just an arm's length? :)
I wish Tauren's War Stomp would get a buff. I've always found it to be lackluster. It feels more like a glorified interrupt with a long cd (on targets that are stunnable, that is), rather than a meaningful stun.
I feel 11.0.7 patch release gona be aligned with "Racial change discount" in the store...like those changes are extremely obvious money grab alongside recolored AH mount and who knows whats gona happen in the future , yet the game is in horrible state filled with bugs and exploits and they barely move a finger about that...shame !
buff kul'tiran
Great news! Just need to restore the Dracthyr racials back to what they were before the PvP minigamers had a temper tantrum.
Zandalari turbonerfed, goblin rocket still does negative damage for a decade and night elf's broken OP shadowmeld is untouchedwhew
Look at the damage scaling of touch of the grave for undead :)
Here is how you fix racials, ready.Humans - Two location hearths seperate chargesEarthen - Azerite Surge is now an aoe around them that deals Moderate to high damage or healing based on specialization, 5minute CD (not raid level of healing cd)Vulpera - Running Wild and running wild changes.Kul'turain - Swim speed racial also increases Crit by 1.5%Goblin - Goober now repairs only for the goblin, 4 hour CD on goober to compensate.Mecha-gnome now has access to mechanical limbs that are not their entire body, 1 arm, 1 leg, so on.
So you nerf humans, and buff everyone else?... seems fair.
Underrepresented races*...%50 OF HORDE IS STUCK WITH BELFS BECAUSE THEY USED TO BE THE ONLY GOOD LOOKING RACE, NOT BECAUSE OUR RACIAL DOES JACK@#$%. REWORK IT ALREADY.
Worgens: Show me the meaning of speed!
Wish they would do something about the blood elf racial. It is SO bad in modern pve. It is probably one of the most played classes but thats entirely due to their looks.
Draenei and worgen still very very bad. Zandalari and lightforged were the winners, but dracthyr is by faaaaaar the best race for pve in the game.
some of those racial buffs are wild, 8sec 80% slow on arcane pulse, thats pretty much a root lolStill some racials missing IMO. Orc is still the only race with zero defensive racial.
Undead suggestion:"Cannibalize: Restores 7% health and mana every 1 sec (down from 2), but its duration is reduced by 50%. No longer is interrupted by periodic or AoE damage."It feels so useless to use when it takes so long to actually heal you, and a single tick of any DoT will just cancel it. It's already niche enough in PvE, make it useful.