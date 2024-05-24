Wildfeather Cranes - New Hyperspawning Bronze Farm in MoP Remix

and ruined
Why even bother trying to do these hyperspawn farms? You know Blizzard is just gonna nerf them.
I love how these farms pop up, then WoWhead makes a post about them, then blizzard nerfs it into the ground with the hour.
Tried it yesterday, it's very slow and only gives like 0-1 lesser charms per kill but it gives that hyperspawn dopamine rush that farmers crave
Why promote THESE THINGS!
Stop giving blizzard nerf squad ideas
How is this news and who is this for!
Rip
The cycle continues. Grind spot found, people use it for 12 hours, wowhead posts article in the early morning, nerfed an hour later. Sunrise, sunset. See you all at the next farm spot <3
Wowhead snitching again
Blizzard! They're having fun again!
Na this one is really bad, less than 10k/hour
There are even more , just people do them with private groups so they can max out asap before discovered and nerfed :D
People act like Blizzard is finding out via WoWhead and not the fact there was 100 groups in the group finder for frogs before. They don't need wowhead to see the farms.
Don't be a narc, wowhead! You'll get it hotfixed with the *fun detected* hammer! : P
i reported them all
Nerf it! Now!
Just a massive FYI: Blizzard anticheat (warden) LOGS EVERYTHING. doesnt matter if wowhead posts or not and they know what mobs u kill and how many..not to mention the more LFG's u list with this farm the more attention it gets.. List 1 group and 5 more will appear in a few hours.