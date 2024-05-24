Necklace, Rings, and Trinket Unlocks Now Account-Wide in Remix: Mists of Pandaria

A rare ReMoP W.
Thank god[
BIG W. About time they did this. It was stupid it wasn't this way before.
Really good change
Event saved !
Excellent W.
WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW!
they did this on purpose to farm a small w in the middle of all the fails this degen farm mode brought
Now only if they made it so threads you got on any character contribute to your "Account cloak" in the trailer they said your alts would be strong but starting with a few stats on the cloak isnt really what I expected and exp bonus takes so long to stack up if that were shared too thatd be huge and give incentive to play alts instead of feeling locked into one character
Finally, now give the thread rewards to everyone whom already completed the achievements, instead of of punishing people to play the game,Reduce the upgrade cost by 90%oh well yea, and make the cloak as it was promised to alts and we are gucci
Low level scaling go brrrr
This is something that really should have been in from the start but a clear Win nonetheless. I wondered why they were on a vendor several days ago. Wonder how someone could accidently get rid of one of these as they can't be scrapped
Eh still not worth grinding another alt when you get almost no upgrades. A L from me
Big W
Huge W
huge W