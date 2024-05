This Week in WoW - The Calling, Cata Classic Raids, Remix Threads

Cataclysm Classic Now Live!

















Catch up on all the latest World of Warcraft news from the last week!Explore new zones, dungeons, and raids, engage in PvP combat, and discover the mysteries of the Darkmoon Faire. With the launch of Cataclysm Classic, the adventure begins anew. Are you ready to face the challenges that await?Engage in an all new PvP season beginning with weekly resets. Gather your team to take on the challenge of Rated Arenas and Rated Battlegrounds and earn Conquest points to spend on new and more powerful PvP gear.Season 9 also brings with it two new battlegrounds, Battle for Gilneas and Twin Peaks, and sets the stage for a dynamic PvP experience.Beginning on May 30 at 3:00 pm PDT globally, level 85 players will be able to take their first steps into three raid dungeons: The Bastion of Twilight, Blackwing Descent, and Throne of the Four Winds.Twilight Highlands(10) Normal, (10) Heroic, (25) Normal, (25) Heroic4 (5 on Heroic difficulty)Burning Steppes(10) Normal, (10) Heroic, (25) Normal, (25) HeroicUldum(10) Normal, (10) Heroic, (25) Normal, (25) HeroicPlayers can now increase their thread count with four new items that grant escalating amounts of power for the Cloak of Infinite Potential.Please note that not all Spool of Eternal Thread sources change in quality based on the character’s level. Group finder bonuses and Infinite Bazaar daily quests increase in quality as a character levels. Achievements will always provide a spool that is equal in quality to the Bronze Cache it rewards, regardless of character level. When a Spool grants Stamina, the value is doubled.These items can be earned and collected through a variety of solo and group activities including:Remix Achievements are also available for additional characters to complete for bonus Bronze and bonus Spools of Eternal Thread.Cataclysm® Classic™ is here, which means it is time for more events!This June is the Dragonslayer Challenge, where teams race through raids and dungeons. Then, the Cataclysm Arena Tournament, where top combatants will again test their mettle in an open bracket.Dragonslayer ChallengeWhile many adventurers have conquered Blackwing Descent before, few are as fast and efficient as two of the top speedrunning guilds:(EU - Gehennas) and(EU - Gehennas).But what if they didn’t have all the best items and near-unlimited time to gear up?The Dragonslayer Challenge gives these two guilds basic level 85 characters, limited time to gear up, and forces them to speedrun through Blackwing Descent.Can these guilds conquer the Dragonslayer Challenge?Watch them take on the challenge on June 8–9 live on YouTube and Twitch Cataclysm Arena TournamentPrepare for the ultimate showdown in the 2024 Cataclysm Arena Tournament! This is your chance to witness the top players from Europe and North America battle for glory and a combined prize pool of $50,000 (USD). Don’t miss this event on June 14–16, live on YouTube and Twitch Don’t just watch the action; be a part of it! Sign-ups for the Cataclysm Arena Tournament are open until June 7 at 10:00 am PDT. Visit Raider.io for more details on Europe and North America. Stay updated with WoW Esports on Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch, and check out the WoW Classic website for all the latest news as we return to a changed Azeroth!Since leaving the realms of Death, Anduin Wrynn has only sought to keep his hands busy. Plagued by night terrors and grisly flashbacks, the young king finally finds the isolation he seeks in Stormsong Valley, milling flour for a local village. But while Anduin may be able to hide his identity, he cannot escape who he is or the stuff he is made from.Follow along on the official World of Warcraft news site for all the latest developments as we journey through the week together.