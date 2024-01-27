Why You Shouldn't Trust Calia Menethil (Dragonflight Lore Speculation)

She's a white savior trope of course you can trust her shes here to civilize the savages and evils of the Horde.
Either way you slice it, people are gonna be mad whether or not Calia turns evil.
A fake Menethil character brought up from literally nowhere that literally no one asked for. Yes, she was briefly mentioned in some mickey mouse tier books that are probably not canon, then again what is at this point.
Love these kinds of lore speculations. Just hope Blizz can plan lore half of what u wrote here.
I feel like you're reading waaaay too much into this. WoW's story is not that deep.
Oh dude, finally someone is seeing it! That was my exact same question when I saw Vyranoth happy with the blessing. "Azeroths is a Titan, why are you happy? Unless..."
WoW lore is a complete mess of pure trash so... WHO CARES? I'm not reading this whole article because it just doesn't matter and hasn't forever now in WoW. Did we not learn in Dragonflight yet again that story just means nothing to the WoW writing team? lol Everything WoW-lore is C tier at best an mostly belongs under Max's swamp tier okay? ESPECIALLY horde lore which has gone so far off the rails it's beyond unsavable.
Wasn't it Genn's own daughter that persuaded him, not Calia? Also getting REAAAL tired of this 'tHe LiGhT cAnT bE tRusTeD'. Starting to sound like a stuck record. Guess what? No other force can be trusted either.
Just because the Light brought her back doesn't mean she'll do its bidding. Saying that she will means she has no will of her own, that she is essentially a mindless Scourge. And so what if she wants the throne? It is hers by right. But she understands that she just cant waltz in and take it, she'll cause a civil war among the Forsaken and any ruler of right mind does not want that. So she'll play the long game and earn their trust and respect first. She has time now after all.As for the whole Forsaken experience, yes she never went through that but that doesn't mean she cannot understand what it means. And in a way she is experiencing it. She is being shunned by Forsaken because she's a Menethil and because she didn't experience what they went through. And now that she is undead, she'll experience being hated and hunted by the Scarlet Crusade too. The only thing she won't experience is being controlled and serving Arthas.But, in a way, she could be undergoing that experience now anyway. If she is truly a pawn of the Light, then she is just as much a slave of it as the Forsaken had been to Arthas. She has yet to realize this and break from its control.Her experience can be a mirror of the Forsaken, just done through different events.
Meh, prefer her over Sylvanas.
Calia hates intensify these days...
Interesting speculation, thanks for the article!
Someone's still mad about Treeroshima. I'm still waiting on multi-racial Forsaken. We are not the same.