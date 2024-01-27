Why You Shouldn't Trust Calia Menethil (Dragonflight Lore Speculation)

Queen Calia?

Calia and Reclaiming Gilneas

With the formation of the new Desolate Council, one of the first topics I propose is the withdrawal of Forsaken troops from the kingdom of Gilneas. In time I hope that we may come closer to agreement, and see both lands into a brighter future.

Calia Menethil - Undead Ambassador to the Alliance

Mia Greymane says: Genn... it's Calia. Calia Menethil. Not some mindless Scourge. Let her speak.

Calia Menethil says: The Forsaken know the Scarlet Crusade better than anyone, King Greymane.

Calia Menethil says: You have little reason to trust us. But I give you my word, as a Menethil--we only wish to return what rightfully belongs to you.

What Happened to "Just Calia"?

Why wouldn't the Forsaken welcome you?

It begins with my name. I am Arthas Menethil's sister, and I was once a member of the royal house of Loraeron.

Though I was never intended to rule, and nor would I seek to.

Some might see me as seeking authority where I have none, or representing the Alliance when I do not. Or some hear the name 'Menethil' and are rightly horrified by my brother's actions.

But I am my own soul, and I have lost as much to the Scourge as any survivor of Lordaeron. All I wish now is to help.

Deathstalker Commander Belmont says: Are we really going to trust a Menethil on the council?

Calia Menethil says: I cannot escape the shadows of my past, but I have no desire for a throne. My place here is among you, and I vow to serve all our people.

Calia: Within this hall we shared ceremonies. Celebrations. And tragedy. I loved my family. And on one fateful day, I lost them all. Now, I am all that remains of the once-proud Menethil line. The last heir to a legacy that ended in shame.

Calia: But will they ever truly accept me? Bearing a name forever stained by a brother's sins...

So What's the Big Problem?

Calia Lies

Suddenly her expression grew thoughtful, and she searched his eyes. “Would you be among them, Anduin? Is that why you ask? Would the king of Stormwind make war on the Horde, scour the Undercity, to grant the queen of Lordaeron her empty kingdom?”

The throne was hers by every right. Yet was it worth war should she express a desire to claim it? She saw the struggle on his face and put a hand on his.

“I understand. Don’t worry. Those who currently inhabit Lordaeron lived there in life. The Forsaken are the true heirs. It belongs to them now. The best I can do for those whom I would have ruled is exactly what I’m doing. I’ve found peace and a calling where I can really matter. That’s more important than a bloodied crown.”

“I have a favor to ask. Of both you and the archbishop. I’d like to participate in the Gathering.”

Anduin frowned slightly. “I don’t think that is wise,” he said. “There may be those who recognize you. It could be dangerous. It could be… misconstrued.” It could, in fact, lead to war.

“If any of the Forsaken do recognize me, it will give me the chance to show that I bear them no ill will,” she countered. “That I have no desire to run them out of the place that’s been their home for so long. I want them to stay there. I want them to be safe.”



Their presence was yet another reason to be concerned about Calia, and she was under strict instructions to keep her cloak’s hood up every time she ventured outside an enclosed space.

So much had fallen into place so perfectly: the Desolate Council, Anduin’s noble call for this gathering. And now, spontaneously, human and Forsaken had taken a step so courageous that Calia felt both inspired and ashamed.

Yes. Parqual was right.

It was time.

She whirled toward Elsie, her hood falling off with her movement. “Elsie, there’s something you must know. And I pray to the Light that has sent me here this day that you will understand—and support it.” She swallowed hard. “Support… me.”

In the center of the field, Elsie stared at the queen of Lordaeron. “It’s not possible,” she said. But she knew it was true. Calia had taken care to keep her face hidden in the shadow of her hood. But now the hood was gone and she had turned to look directly at Elsie, and Elsie could not look away.

“You are my people, and I want to help you,” Calia pleaded. “I only came to observe, to begin to get to know the Forsaken of Lordaeron.”

“Undercity,” Elsie said. “We live in the Undercity.”

“You didn’t once. You won’t have to live in the shadows anymore. Just—please. Come walk with me. Parqual, the Felstones, all the others—see them? They’re defecting. Anduin will shelter and protect you all; I know he will!”



Calia turned away from the Prime Governor, ran forward a few paces, cupped her hands around her mouth, and shouted, “Forsaken! I am Calia Menethil! Head for the keep!”



She was Calia Menethil. Heir to the throne of Lordaeron. And she would fight—and die—to defend her people.



The Light Can't Be Trusted

Bring her back as the Light and she herself would have her be, Saa’ra had said. He didn’t know what the naaru had meant by the words, and he suspected that Faol didn’t either.

But somehow, he knew, Calia did.

Anduin felt the Light come to him, warm and calming. It seeped through his body, soothing his spirit and his tumultuous mind. It was a familiar sensation, yet there was something different. He usually experienced the Light’s power flowing through him like a river. But now it seemed like a whole ocean was utilizing him as a vessel. Anduin felt a quick flicker of fear. Would he be able to contain and direct something this powerful?



Anduin gasped as Calia opened her eyes. They glowed a soft, gentle white, not the eerie yellow hue of a Forsaken’s. A smile curved a face that had no flush of life to it. Slowly her body tilted from horizontal to vertical, and her feet settled onto the stone floor.

Calia Menethil was dead, but she lived. She was no mindless undead, but she was not Forsaken, either. She had been raised by a human and a Forsaken both using the power of the Light, bathed in the radiance of a naaru.

The Goal Is Always the Same

