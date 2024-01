WARNING: Patch 10.2.5 Seeds of Renewal Spoilers Ahead!

Vyranoth

A title I chose myself, for many reasons.



Blessed by Azeroth, our world's primal fury now courses through me--relentless as a hailstorm, howling with frozen winds. I stand as well for the Thorignir and the Netherwing, and the storms they call home.



And finally, I sought to honor my fallen sister one final time. Razsageth, the Storm-Eater, who gave me the gift of freedom. One that I would share with all dragonkind.

Genn Greymane & Mathias Shaw

Genn Greymane says: You're certain it was him?

Master Mathias Shaw says: My agents in Ratchet confirmed it. He was seen buying supplies.

Genn Greymane says: Why Kalimdor? Why wouldn't he return home to Stormwind?

Master Mathias Shaw says: I don't know. But he was traveling south.

Master Mathias Shaw says: Must have noticed my people on his tail. He lost them in the Barrens.

Genn Greymane says: South... What could he be after?

Genn Greymane says Send word to Jaina. She'll want to know where he's headed.

Master Mathias Shaw says: You don't want to go after him yourself?

Genn Greymane says: If he's staying away, he must have his reasons. We need to trust him.

Master Mathias Shaw says: Should I inform Lord Commander Turalyon?

Genn Greymane says: No. Not until we know more. Let's keep this quiet, Spymaster.

Master Mathias Shaw says: It will be done, King Greymane.

Kalecgos & Khadgar

Kalecgos says: Impeccable timing, Champion. Khadgar should be arriving shortly.

Khadgar says: My ears are burnign, Kalec! To what do I owe the honor?

Kalecgos says: Bittersweet news, I'm afraid. Khadgar, I...

Kalecgos says: ...I have chosen to step down from the Council of Six.

Kalecgos says: My duties as Aspect must take precendence. I'm needed in Valdrakken far more than in Dalaran.

Khadgar says: Is that all? Forgive me, but that hardly comes as a surprise. I suspected as much when you asked to speak with me.

Kalecgos says: So you do not think ill of me for relinquishing my position?

Khadgar says: Perish the thought. Your family comes first, Kalec. I could never fault you for that.

Khadgar says: Though... I do have a request to make of you.

Khadgar says: The artifact Iridikron took from the Forbidden Reach, the one he handed over to this mysterious "Harbinger" ...

Khadgar says: Dalaran's libraries hold precious little information on it. Given Malygos's history with Neltharion...

Kalecgos says: You hope that I might have better luck scouring the Azure Archives.

Kalecgos says: Consider it done, old friend. I will share all the information I can find.

Khadgar says: Thank you, Kalec. Strange, isn't it? The Kirin Tor and the Aspect of Magic working hand in hand.

Kalecgos says: It's a new age. One we will face together. Us, the Council, and whoever replaces me.

Khadgar says: Rest assured we will fill your vacant seat... but no one could ever replace you.

Khadgar says: Farewell for now, Kalecgos. Be it here, Dalaran, or Karazhan, I look forward to our next reunion.

Scalecommander Emberthal

Emberthal says: My dear friends, So much has happened since we awoke in our creches.

Cindrethresh says: For you most of all, I think.

Emberthal says: I am at peace.

Azurathel says: After everything you endured, Emberthal, are you...

Emberthal says: I will ever remember the names of those who were lost, but I have found new purpose in leading the Ebon Scales.

Emberthal says: And what about each of you?

Cindrethresh says: At first, I was skeptical whether we dracthyr would be a good fit for the Horde. But I have grown fond of them... and they of us.

Cindrethresh says: My favorites are the vulpera. Feisty little squirrels... or whatever they are.

Azurathel says: Likewise, the Alliance has formally offered us a place in its ranks. Its members are brave and noble, worty of our allegiance.

Azurathel says: I believe Lord Commander Turalyon has come to admire our discipline. He appreciates skilled soldiers.

Emberthal says: When we emerged into this new age, we did not know who we could trust.

Emberthal says: Now we have many allies. Both in the mortal kingdoms and among the dragons.

Cindrethresh says: Including a new Earth-Warder who won't lock us away for millenia! Prorobably.

Azurathel says: Assuming you behave yourself, Cindre.

Cindrethresh says: Now what fun would that be?

Emberthal says: Come, friends. There is so much that awaits us... in the Dragon Isles, and beyond.

Wrathion & Sabellian

Sabellian says: Wrathion, Ebyssian mentioned that you will soon depart from the Isles.

Wrathion says: I didn't take you as one who engaged in gossip, Sabellian.

Sabellian says: Hmph. Does he speak true?

Wrathion says: He does. Iridikron may be lying low, but he still poses a significant threat to Azeroth.

Wrathion says: I will coordinate the Blacktalon's efforts to track him down. Even Iridikron can't evade them forever.

Sabellian says: Indeed. I must admit, your agents have impressed me far more than I expected.

Sabellian says: With rare exception, I never placed much stock in mortals beforehand. You have quite the way with their kind.

Wrathion says: I suppose I do...

Wrathion says: My time in the Dragon Isles was a grand adventure, but not the homecoming I'd hoped for.

Wrathion says: I've often felt that I share more in common with mortals than with dragons... and feared that I belong among neither.

Wrathion says: I thought that here, in the land of my ancestors, I'd find... something I was lacking.

Wrathion says: That by becoming an Aspect, I could prove who and what I truly am. If not to the world, then at least to myself.

Wrathion says: But I see now that I never had anything to prove. My place is among both mortals and dragons..

Wrathion says: That is my strength, not my failing. It's who I am. Who I've always been.

Sabellian says: Well said. You walk a path I never could, Wrathion. Take pride in it.

Sabellian says: And should that path lead you back to the Dragon Isles... I hope it does feel like a homecoming.

Wrathion says: Hah! We shall see. Thank you, Brother.