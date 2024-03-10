Why Do The Titans Want To Preserve This Timeline? Lore Speculation with Nobbel87

I think it's important to note we've yet to see a single shred of evidence the TITANS are anything but good besides one bad apple. Oydn on the other hand is 100% evil and we need to unalive him.
"I do think that the end of the Shadowlands story was meant to show how mortal souls, perhaps souls linked to Azeroth itself, are rather special—that they can do things others never imagined—and therefore the idea of prophecy or destiny is one we can throw out the window." I really feel this is the best idea right now. We've only seen things from our one side and there is LOTS yet to see. So many stories yet to tell and see and people to impact it that may not have come to most people's minds. Can't wait to see how the story unfolds!
Who cares
I always love Nobbel for talking about something that was already answered in the game. Nozdormu said he protects this timeline because it's the only stable timeline. He even shows that when you create another timeline it degrades and degenerates over time because it cannot be maintained. We've seen what the void future looks like and it's terrible, and the only people calling the titans the baddies are themselves (wait for it) baddies. The likelihood that the era of the Black Empire was anything actually worthwhile is unlikely, more likely is they knew anything positive would be enough to get some people to reach for it and worship it (which they did, famously).You aren't supposed to believe the villain monologue. Their sad story about how really they are the picked on ones is always just that, an excuse for their evil actions, often meant to mislead and bring people to their side. If there's a huge twist ending and everything that was good was bad and everything bad was good it would be dumb, not cool. There's way too much history with every faction for a swap to happen without a lot of setup and right now we've had a lot of the opposite of that. Of course, blizz is capable of messing up any story, so we'll see.
I reckon it's most likely they want to preserve this timeline because it's the one in which they're in control. I also reckon mortals are a spanner in the works of prophecy because our neutrality - our exposure to multiple cosmic forces, or perhaps our exposure to Azeroth herself, who seems to be likely to be something higher than the Titans - gives us enough free will to buck destiny and prophecy. Even titan creations seem to gain a more 'mortal' way of thinking when exposed to us for long enough. Tyr, for example, seems to be going through the process of 'deprogramming' and he was always more fond of mortals than most Keepers who hung out with other Titanforged were, Algalon began to question himself after one fight with us, and so on. I'm coming to believe "the cycle" a lot of cosmic beings refer to is the process of a new force taking control over the universe and remaking it to their liking. The Titans are the current ones in charge, and we narrowly avoided the Jailer taking over. I reckon either the Light or the Void were in control before the Titans, thus "the ordering of light and shadow".
I have it on good authority from Danuser himself that, while The Jailer couldn’t predict his own defeat, he was actually being manipulated by an even greater power known as The Warden which will be the main antagonist following The War Within series. This is not to be confused with Maev and The Wardens who will be renamed to The Keepers so as not to cause confusion. 🙃
I think the true time-line is officially broken. In the true timeline Nozdormu was meant to change to Murozond in order to prevent Iridikron from empowering the relic.Now, that didn't happen. The titans are going to notice that their plans aren't followed and will have to interfere directly.
well this makes it so we can have the titans as enemies. if they are our friends they are much harder to fight.
the brain rotted devs over at blizzard have such a disdain for any sort of authority they're trying so hard to turn the titans bad and make us sympathies with objectively evil forces it's so sad and pathetic and I hope they clean house sooner rather than later. They probably actually consider Void as oppressed and needs saving from big bad fascist titans.
Really, we need a plot for WoW that's sensible and sedate, like something out of Loki...🤣