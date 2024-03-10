Why Do The Titans Want To Preserve This Timeline? Lore Speculation with Nobbel87

The Titans' True Timeline

Iridikron: Tell me, little one, have you ever questioned why the Titans preserve this timeline?

The fabric of reality will unravel. It is a heavy task—the base of all tasks of this world, for nothing can transpire without time.

Alternate Timelines

Echo of Elisande says: Will you defeat the Legion? Will you fail? Time eddies about you fits and starts. Nothing is certain!

Echo of Elisande says: Perhaps you will win. And in saving your world, my people would be freed from the terrible bargain we were forced to make.

Echo of Elisande says: Fates be damned! I cast my lot in with yours, champions.

Flawed Prophecies

Illidan: Did you not see this fate, Prophet?

Velen: Fate... Our survival was never in fate's hands.

I... know you. What you were. What you will yet be.

A Thousand Years of War "You already understand one truth, Alleria. The Light is blind. It cannot see the whole of destiny, because it alone is not responsible for it. Now understand another truth. The Shadow is just as blind. It saw your fate intertwining with its own, and it rejoiced. But it, too, sees only a fragment of destiny. But that fragment is unlike anything you've known before."

Alleria began to see visions. Terrible, terrible visions. She saw the Light moving through the cosmos like a ravenous predator. She saw it touch the minds of Azeroth's mortals—a touch that corrupted them forever. She saw generations live and die in invisible chains, bound to a force that granted them fleeting moments of peace in exchange for absolute obedience. She saw war. She saw the forces of the Light striking back against the Void. She saw darkened worlds burning in holy fire. She saw millions of creatures encased in luminous crystals the size of mountains, sustained by the Light and unable to die. Warriors of the Light were monsters, corrupting and consuming everything they touched. On and on and on it went, until she could not even comprehend it all.

"Lies," she whispered. "These are all lies."

"Sear that into your heart," the Locus-Walker said. "Know that, and never forget it."

"I do not... What…?"

The Locus-Walker kept her firmly afloat. "You have known the Shadow as nothing but horrors. The Shadow sees the Light in the same way. Neither viewpoint is true. Neither is wrong."

The roar of the Void nearly drowned him out. The masters of the Void were clawing at her mind. She barely fought them off.

"The Light seeks one path and shuns all others as lies. The Shadow seeks every possible path and sees them all as truth."

More visions. Possible futures. She saw Xe'ra, the Mother of Light, declaring her a heretic and calling for her death. She saw her blood on Turalyon's sword. She saw Arator calling an army of Paladins to hunt her down, only to fall with her arrows in his throat. She saw herself kneeling before the One Who Slumbers beneath Azeroth's waves. She saw herself killing it and taking its place, leading a throng of horrors to consume every nation.

As she swam in the Shadow, all these visions seemed true... at first. Slowly she began to see the difference between the Shadow's memories… the Shadow's plans… and the shadow's desires. And from that…

Destiny. She saw what the Light could not. She saw what even the Shadow could not, because, yes, it was just as blind. She saw terrible choices. She saw noble betrayals. She saw… victory, in a way she could scarcely comprehend. And among all of that, she saw countless events that would never happen.

The lies of the Void were strong, intoxicating, but they quickly collapsed. Perhaps one day she would fall to madness. Perhaps one day she would betray her allies, she was capable of it. But she would never, not in any possibility, not in any circumstance, harm her son.

She would never lift a finger against Arator. Even if he killed her for what she had become, she would accept it gladly. The weight of that truth kept her afloat. And she could feel the Shadow's confusion. It did not understand the bonds between mortals. It did not understand that there were some things that could not be corrupted.

Another truth emerged. This was happening too soon. She was swimming in the Shadow before her destiny demanded it.

"You are ready, Alleria. Every ounce of power out there will be at your command. Dive deeply into it. Your mind will yet be your own."

She was indeed ready. But it was not yet time. She had witnessed herself jumping from a cliff, peacefully surrendering to the long fall. When the time came, there would be no choice and no alternative. Now, she could still escape. And her destiny demanded that she must.

Garrosh Hellscream yells: The True Horde WILL come to pass. I have SEEN it. IT HAS SHOWN ME. I HAVE SEEN MOUNTAINS OF SKULLS AND RIVERS OF BLOOD. AND I WILL....HAVE....MY....WORLD!

Predestined Or Not?

Khadgar: What have you done?

Illidan: Sometimes the hands of fate must be forced.