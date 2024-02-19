World of Warcraft: The Voices Within - Short Story Collection Available to Pre-Order

Anduin’s wanderings at last lead him to the solitude he seeks, until his peace is shattered in a heartrending tale by Christie Golden.

Andrew Robinson takes Gazlowe to a struggling goblin city, where he aims to inspire its citizens to more worthy ambitions.

Thrall grapples with his son’s coming of age in a heartfelt story by Jonathan Maberry about what it means to love and let go.

Delilah Dawson gives voice to Alleria Windrunner, desperate to connect with her son in a tense, bittersweet journey home.

From deep beneath the surface of Azeroth, a mysterious voice cries out for heroes. But before these brave souls heed the call, they must answer to their own voices within . . . .These tales—besides more from Catherynne M. Valente and Courtney Alameda—portray the poignant, introspective moments set to proceed World of Warcraft’s highly anticipated The War Within expansion. As these larger-than-life heroes grapple with their next steps, a greater threat looms, one that will lead them to raise arms again to fight for the fate of Azeroth. Despite the chasm of varied backgrounds, allegiances, and choices that divide them, these tales prove that even in the darkest times, home unites us all.