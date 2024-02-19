World of Warcraft: The Voices Within - Short Story Collection Available to Pre-Order

Durak being set up to be new Green Jesus with Metzen back?
Can't they put the #$%^ing lore in the !@#$ing game for once ? Jeez
Durak becomes an orc paladin pleaseeeee
Love the artwork. Gives me D&D vibes.Also while i prefere the story ingame, these stories do not sound like something our player character would be part of.What would the quest be? Thrall asks you to come with him because he wants to have "the talk" with is son in puberty?Anduin wants to be alone with his thoughts.... and the HERO OF AZEROTH.Gazlows story sounds like it could be a quest.The rest... does it matter if you skip it ingame in some quest 90% of people miss or read in another medium.Altough it should be webnovels and free... or come with the game preorder at least.
I hope this isn't another case of a large portion of the story being only available in novels.... I read at a snail's pace,
"These tales—besides more from Catherynne M. Valente and Courtney Alameda—portray the poignant, introspective moments set to proceed World of Warcraft’s highly anticipated The War Within expansion."" Despite the chasm of varied backgrounds, allegiances, and choices that divide them, these tales prove that even in the darkest times, home unites us all."OK I mostly liked DF but can we have something other than feelings and introspection? I roll my eyes when people meme on the Fast & Furious FAMILY vibes and "World of Peacecraft" but even I can see that WOW is sorely missing badass heavy metal moments in its storytelling lately. If these are going to be mostly exploring what's in these character's heads then I will just read the summary on Wowhead TYVM.
Yay for more integral story content being nickle and dimed to us, instead of being presented in game or just available on the website!
Not sure why they ruined the design with the Twitter haircut. But to be expected from M O D E R N Lizard
Okay im someone who enjoys reading the books, and collecting them but even I am getting annoyed, that sometimes key story Events leading us into the next expansion are explained in books, and not in game
should be in the game not a bloody book have they not learn the lesson?
Arator for first Void Elf Paladin.
Will Thrall manage to teach his son unlike how he taught Garrosh ? Or will he end up in a similar fashion ?
So bored of this moping around arc every character is going through. Can we get back to cheesy battle cries and decapitating each other. I don't need a deep and profound heart-to-heart moment with every single damn character, we got enough of that from Dragonflight. They managed to make dragons lame, I really hope they don't make spider people equally dull.
Blizzard has ALWAYS had books to go along with current in game themes. Most of these stories would not play out well in game, and honestly feel pretty cheesy if they were in game. . I do not expect them to force it into the game, I rather read it in a book.