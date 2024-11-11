Where to Watch Warcraft Direct Stream Links - Preview of Expected Announcements in Description

Warcraft Direct Stream Description

30 Years of Warcraft RTS: Hear from the team working on the games that started it all as they look to bring some exciting new updates to Warcraft III Reforged and more.

20 Years of World of Warcraft: Relive the evolution of the world's most beloved MMORPG and discover what's next on the horizon for both WoW Classic and Modern…and a special announcement at the end.

10 Years of Hearthstone: Celebrate a decade of strategic card-slinging fun and get a sneak peek at the game-changing updates coming your way.

1 Year of Warcraft Rumble: Join us for our 1st Anniversary and share our exciting additions on the horizon.

Welcome to the epic celebration of 30 years of Warcraft! Join us on a heartfelt journey through three decades of adventure, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments in Azeroth and beyond. In this special 45-minute video, we're bringing together the creative minds behind World of Warcraft, Warcraft RTS, Hearthstone, and Warcraft Rumble.Hear firsthand from our development teams as they reflect on the milestones of the past:This is more than a look back—it's a warm thank you to our incredible community and a visionary glimpse into the future of the Warcraft universe. Whether you're a lifelong fan or rekindling your passion, there's never been a better time to dive back into the world you love.Let's embark on the next chapter together. The adventure continues!