Player versus Player

Beast Mastery



Dark Ranger: Black Arrow damage decreased by 15% in PvP combat. Dark Ranger: Hunter’s Prey now increases the damage of Kill Shot by 5% per stack in PvP combat (was 10%).

Soon today (November 11), we will apply the following changes via hotfix:These have been performance outliers recently.