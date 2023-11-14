When to Break Your Season 2 Tier Set Bonus in Dragonflight Season 3

Run 4 piece over 2pc/2pc when it sims higher.
Break your 4 piece bonus as soon as you are able to equip the new 2 set. Can’t be simpler than that.
Can't wait for 4pc S3 to finally swap out my 4pc S2 set as guardian!See yall in a couple months!
Attempting to piece together what this article should have said, though I didn't go into detail on when to hold onto 2+2 because of a weak 4P.Hopefully this helps someone.SWITCH TO 2+2 ASAPBlood, Frost DK, Havoc, Vengeance, Balance, Augmentation, Devastation, Preservation, Marksmanship, Survival, Arcane, FireFrost Mage, Brewmaster, Mistweaver, WindwalkerHoly Paladin, Protection Paladin M+, RetributionDiscpline, Holy Priest, ShadowAssassination, Subtlety, Restoration ShamanDemonology, Arms, Fury, Protection WarriorSIM TO BE SURE / DEPENDS ON ILVLUnholy, Feral, Resto Druid, Beast Mastery, Outlaw, Elemental, EnhancementWAIT FOR 4PGuardian, Protection Paladin RaidAffliction, Destruction
I main a DESTRO Warlock and using the Suggested Talents from wowhead and Channel Demonfire is no longer a choice so you can easily go 2+2 ASAP