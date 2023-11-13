Dream Wardens Reputation Seed Exploits Being Actioned - Accounts Locked, Renown Rolled Back

Based
%^&*ed around and found out as they say
Well that didn't last long lol.
fair enough.
And just like that the race for world first got A lot more interesting
Good.
Do the same with the people that used the macro exploit.
Finally.
What was the seed exploit?
THIS SHOULD ALSO APPLY TO THE TOP GUILDS FOR THE ON-USE SPAM MACRO FOR ALL THE REP-TOKEN ITEMS!
What can I say, you already knew that this happens, because abuse, and always the same thing, never goes unnoticed.
*CACKLES*FAAFO-clock is my favourite time of day.
If i dont see all the Liquid and Echo raiders with this rolled back.. Blizzard is 100% showing favoritism.
its not a exploit if blizzard made it that way just saying. get good scrubs at blizz lol