New Mythic+ Portal Room in Dragonflight Season 3

Good addition to the game
all dungeons this time! wahoo
nice.
This can't be right. This makes way too much sense, is way too logical. What the hell is going on?
That looks so sick!
Because talking to Chromie in Valdraken and flying for 20 seconds was way too much work.
Ooooh I like this!
From MrGM's video, it seems like these are not portals to the dungeons per se but to the zones they are in — like the previous season's portals in that location. Nevertheless, still a pretty cool room.
W
possibly the smartest thing they've recently done.
Finally! Also fits thematically!
Could be a cool permanent idea
Awesomesauce!
I love this! Pregame lobby! 😂😂
I'd have preferred if they just used a building in Valdrakken to avoid loading screens but honestly this is a good addition.