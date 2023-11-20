Waycrest Manor Pallid Gorger Cheese Fixed

They've sooner fixed the cheese for pallid gorgers then fix paladin's judgement going through walls. Lovely.
Dumb change no one asked for.
any "judgements and divine storms through the walls" fixex, focking hell
I dream of a day where hotifxes like this also include things to address the WHY. Like why did people feel this was needed? Maybe its because the damage done by the leap was too much? Feels like they choose to fix cheeses and such as quickly as they can but they never want to address why people did it in the first place.
what the %^&* do you mean fixed. this was the strat to deal with them for a whole expansion. all of bfa people stood on the fountain so they wouldnt get one shot.why is blizzard so against creative strats? company is so *!@#ing gross
Thank God, from a pet class that couldn't actively do the strat because my Demonology summons would glitch out in the fountain. Was really annoying to have to constantly jump down the fountain to cast pets then jump back up.
This is good, but considering it was a well known strat, it should be fixed before the season starts really. Same for other strats involving 'leap' mechanics from mobs.
Good change.
Or you can just play in melee and they don't jump at all
Meanwhile Unholy DK's Unholy Blight spell is still pulling mobs bellow or above me through the walls. Yesterday i pulled the mobs bellow that fountain while we was killing that trash.
How about they fix prot pally's consecration bug since they're so stupid they designed a tier set around it?
Maybe you should fix that ret paladin is pulling mobs through walls and floors
Guess this was more important than fixing guardian S3 tier that doesn’t even work.