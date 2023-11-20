The Future of Warcraft - Growth and Future Plans Interview with But Why Tho?

Sounds like Quel'Thalas and Northrend will be getting more than a revamp. They may even make the zones larger. Cautiously optimistic about that.
I just cant wait to get into beta and see what all these "Hero" talents are all about.
Yes, give me dragon isles style level design in quel'thalas and northrend, and I will throw my money at my monitor aggressively.
I'm starting to think we need to put Steve Danuser on the side of a milk carton
Oh cool, good for Chris Robinson. He used to field questions on the various panels pretty well.
Glad to hear they're boosting the sizes of the zones.Scaling in WoW has always been a bit inconsistent. In terms of lore, the Broken Isles and Dragon Isles (not to mention Kul'Tiras and Zandalar) are much smaller than, say, Pandaria, but in gameplay terms they're the same size or bigger, because that leads to a better gameplay experience. It's like how Stormwind is meant to house tens of thousands of humans, but there are like 50 houses. So when they said Quel'thalas was going to be a 'focus' for an expansion, it makes sense for them to revamp Eversong, Ghostlands and Silvermoon, maybe even Zul'aman, and turn them into four full-sized, Dragon Isles big zones. It wouldn't really be retconning anything, it'd just be scaling them more accurately to how the lore portrays them - where it can take a day to traverse, instead of minutes. I'm eager to see what they add to the zones. When they do Northrend for TLT, I wonder if they'll finally have 'outdoor' Ulduar?
This really has to end. To real WOW players, we see time and money spent on something that already exists in live WOW. Only vanilla content is inaccessible to us. And now we see that every xpac will be released as classic on its own separate servers. So players that actually enjoyed vanilla content on live servers cant even revisit that content, yet people who start new characters on classic can. So thats a big FU to all veteran players.I also can't comprehend how they deleted the TBC realms. The whole point is having each xpac separate right? But they removed TBC saying "well players can access TBC on the WOTLK realms" - which is ridiculous, since players can experience both the TBC content and WOTLK content in real WOW anyways (live WOW, that is). Any new content added to a classic realm is a slap in the face for veteran players who play on live WOW. Good thing is when Cata classic comes, many will come back to retail/live WOW. I will never understand why listening to 10,000 vocal players is more important than doing what millions of players want. Lets all hope classic realms get shut down, vanilla content is accessible in live WOW again and then players can enjoy every bit of content on one realm type, as it always should have been.