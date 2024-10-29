Warning: Dark Ranger Hunters Can Accidently Pull Extra Mobs in Mythic+

this is not news, it's a known bug since the patch went live...
that's regular hunter things
You use Hunter's Prey also as Pack Leader as BM, so simply not going for Dark Ranger is not a valid workaround. :p
Another reason to not play the meme spec. As if there weren't enough already. Great job blizz
This has always happened. I don't ever take hunters with me to keys anyway. Or Boomkins. Classes that are squishy and randomly aggro aren't fun
Hey blizzard might fix it now. Thanks for the post!
Literally everything is on fire in the game right now. This is just one tip of the massive iceberg of bugs this expansion has introduced.I literally have an alt who can't continue the leveling campaign nor skip it, despite being level 80 because the version of the Brinthe NPC to continue the main story of Isle of Dorn no longer exists for my character, as she's already progressed into the endgame story.
Working as intended from where I stand
I bet a hunter wrote this article.
Small indie company
I only have one thing to say: xD
Plenty of other specs can ninja pull too like Ele's chain lightning or Survival's Bomberdier explosive shots. Were are the essays on those?
The issue is Huntmaster's call. Fenryir and Hati pull all kinds of $%^& they shouldn't.
oh no!
Uh, Packleader isn't safe either. Hunter's Prey still pulls random mobs from all corners of the room.
This has been a thing with the dual dispell too, it'll hit closest mob, even out of combat. Blizzard just needs to make sure that and this only hits targets in comabt, plenty of other abilities already do that, so it's not asking for something new.