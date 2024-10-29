This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Repeatable Bronze Celebration Token Sources After 100 Token Achievement - WoW 20th Anniversary Event
Posted
12 minutes ago
by
Neryssa
With the
massive buffs announced to Bronze Celebration Token sources last night
, many players will be hitting the
Token Collector
achievement from the Anniversary event, allowing them to farm
Bronze Celebration Token
from additional sources through the Anniversary event!
Below, we have all known sources of repeatable
Bronze Celebration Token
. Reminder that
these will ONLY START DROPPING TOKENS after completing the achievement
Token Collector
on your account!
Classic Timewalking Dungeon Runs:
2
Bronze Celebration Token
per completion
These can be done as many times as you want!
Codex of Chromie Scenario Runs:
2
Bronze Celebration Token
per completion
These can be done as many times as you want!
Anniversary World Bosses:
1
Bronze Celebration Token
per World Boss kill, daily lockout.
With 6 Anniversary World Bosses up every day, you get 6
Bronze Celebration Token
every day.
These can be done on more than one alt for more tokens.
Daily Quests from Korrak's Revenge:
3
Bronze Celebration Token
per daily quest, daily lockout.
The following daily quests from Korrak's Revenge give Bronze Tokens:
Armor Scraps
/
Enemy Booty
Towers and Bunkers
/
Towers and Bunkers
Capture a Mine
/
Capture a Mine
Alterac Valley Graveyards
/
The Graveyards of Alterac
With this, you can obtain an additional of 2
Bronze Celebration Token
every day from completing tasks in Korrak's Revenge.
These can be repeated on alts for more tokens every day.
Blackrock Depths Raid Boss Kills:
3
Bronze Celebration Token
per main boss, 2
Bronze Celebration Token
per mini-boss. Weekly lockout.
Fully clearing BRD will give you 4
Bronze Celebration Token
for all 8 main bosses, and an additional 0
Bronze Celebration Token
for all 5 mini-bosses, giving you 4
Bronze Celebration Token
per clear.
Bronze Tokens from BRD will drop from
all three difficulties
, so you can farm a massive 2
Bronze Celebration Token
per week if you clear BRD on LFR, Normal and Heroic.
Not enough tokens? You can also clear BRD with alts for even more!
Looking for more information on the 20th Anniversary and rewards? Then check our guides and news posts!
1
Comment by
dasina1
on 2024-10-29T17:49:19-05:00
havoc buff
1
