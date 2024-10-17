Warcraft 3 Temporarily Updated to Patch 2.0 on Battle.net Catalogue

Maybe they finally deliver the features they promissed on the announcement.
I want the game to look like the 2018 trailer that they promised. https://youtu.be/-4K2u2KbpdE
A Remake of Warcraft 1 and 2 would be nice.
the game is still broken for single player campaign. Triggers don't do what they are supposed to and the AI defends outposts (like 1 tower blocking an expansion location) as if it was their main.
What I would them to do is to fix the models, or more like the textures and materials. The characters dont fit the overall game, they look like different art style. Simplyfying the textures could fix that.
Will the remake of Reforged come?