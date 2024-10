Big Kinook says: Good soup takes time and patience.

Leeroy Jekins says: But my chicken is flash fried, that is the opposite of patience.

Big Kinook says: It is good chicken. I suppose that means there are a lot of ways to cook. For example...

Leeroy Jekins says: Leerooooy! Jeeeeeekins!

Big Kinook says: Yes, that.