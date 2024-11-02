Warband Currency Transfer Currently Disabled

well hopefully this one doesn't take as long to solve as last time.
does anything work anymore?
"We disabled the currency transfer system because people were completing and buying things too quickly, so are now slowing you down."
It still letting me transfer right now? So is it only certain currencies?
rip lol hope we dont get rolled back for the accidental dupe
Small indie company
I think its the " has come online" guild spam, I noticed whenever I transferred that would happen shortly after.
Its probably because everytime someone in the guild would transfer currency, the whole guild would lag.
Guessing someone found an exploit.
oooh gg blizzard! and what about the phasing problem that many have anywhere?
cheers to whoever paid 90$ on a mount (more than the expansion itself) on a bugged game, you can't complain