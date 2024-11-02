This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Strange Phasing Bug Happening in Dornogal and Instanced Content
Players woke up today to a new bug in The War Within, which left cities feeling like ghost towns and made players invisible in dungeons.
We were able to observe it in the target dummies in Dornogal, seeing summoned DK pets appear for a brief second before vanishing in thin air.
Players have been complaining about the issue on the
official forums
and Reddit on the thread below:
With this issue, players have been unable to see each other in instances, leaving players dying to nothing visible in PvP and healers unable to heal their group because they can't see one another.
It doesn't seem to be happening in every realm/phase, so it might be an issue with select realms only.
