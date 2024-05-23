The NPCs of Telogrus Rift - Verana, Lyria Skystrider, and Ennas All Return

Familiar Faces

I trust Alleria. I've followed her through adventure, through war, through death itself. And I will follow her into the Void if need be.

Lyria Skystrider:

The blood elves were fools to leave the Alliance and join the Horde. Mere puppets, dancing to the tune of whatever evil wished to control them.



But I've cut my strings. No one will control me. Not the magisters, not the Void. Not even Alleria Windrunner herself.



Ennas the Faithfallen:



Silvermoon betrayed its people the moment we joined hands with the Horde. That's why I left. Better to be an outcast flung to the far reaches of space than to swallow the lies of the magisters.



New Characters

Some look out into the night sky and see only darkness. But that is the only time the stars can shine.



So too is it for the ren'dorei. Our greatness comes from the fact that even within the darkest of shadows, we can still find ourselves.

I was once a spellbreaker, you know. There wasn't a curse or enchantment I couldn't handle. Until... I became this.



The one spell I couldn't break. Funny, isn't it?

I've learned not to fear the whispers. I see them more like... rambunctious old friends. Harmless if you don't let them control you.

The Void opens the door to all possibilities.



At least, that's what they tell us. I may only be at the start of my journey with the Void, but even I know that the Light alone will not protect us from what is to come.



Have faith and open your heart to all powers, friend.

Some may question my free use of magic.

But I say, if we're going to give ourselves over to the forces of the Void and risk our very sanity, why not have some fun with the power given to you?

<Blocciniux regards you steadily. Their gaze seems to focus whenever you step near Lady Darkglen.>