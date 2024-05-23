The NPCs of Telogrus Rift - Verana, Lyria Skystrider, and Ennas All Return

Who?
I'm glad to see Lyria and Ennas again (And joining the Alliance too). I had always wondered what happened to them after their protest and the blood elf guards calling a priest to mind control them in Silvermoon city. Also the void elf paladin is neat, I really want to play a void/night elf paladin!
Nothing more than traitors
Lyria Skystrider:The blood elves were fools to leave the Alliance and join the Horde. Mere puppets, dancing to the tune of whatever evil wished to control them.But I've cut my strings. No one will control me. Not the magisters, not the Void. Not even Alleria Windrunner herself.Umm Lyria, are you forgetting that while you were crying about the blood elves maybe joining the horde (their protest happened before joining, thus at the time Blood elves were neutral.) the night elves were sabotaging the only thing keeping you from being scourge food.
Though it's no secret that Blizz is opening every class to every race, really hope that with Void Paladins its going to be more then they have "Strong Will Power" that gives them the strength to use the Light. Oh who am I kidding. The simplest answer is usually how things go.
These blood elves, traitors as they really are, are short sighted. What they don't realize is that Ren'dorei are ticking time bombs.All it needs is one slip up.