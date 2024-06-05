Crests Require Higher Mythic+ Keys in The War Within

So basically people will spam 9s instead of 8s for vault/gear?
Why?What's the point of this?
Who asked for this nonsense? Another change to make the game massively worse for everyone. Shame...
So +2 and +3 keys give no crests? I am assuming they meant to include them for Drake crests.
Good luck pugging for crests.
Great change. Finally I don't have to go 1-5 to get the crests to upgrade the gear that drop in 7-10 ....
Idk, may be reduced by at least 1 key lvl?
my decision to just ignore endgame and not bother upgrading my gear continues to be vindicated
yep, and again...lets gatekeep casuals and new players out of endgame loot. no one asked for this change
wonderful change that will make the spec based gate keeping worse. 10/10 change
if it's as difficult as DF season 4, lgtm
L change for and alt friendly expansion that made warbands
Damn, why so high?
well then please increase the amount drooped in each key, to 15~20 aspect crests oooor let it scale so a + 9 droops 15 and a +10 key droops 20its so annoying that only 12 aspect crests droop at the end of a dungeon..... when you need 15 for a upgrade
so nothing for 2-3? lol hopefully there is a typo and drake's drop from those too in addition to 0s
This change is SOOO stupid, +9 at SEASON 1 will make oh so much hard for new players that blizzard will want to bring in. I mean Dragonflight was great for gearing when someone is a casual player, with this "update" it just means someone that can't spend hours on end griding won't. SOOO what is the point of this update to the way that players get crest. THe one percenters will be happy and the sweating sweats will be delighted but how in the world will the casual ever beable to play the game when the diffcuilty might just be to high for some.
They will adjust gear from vault too I guess
Was a bit afraid they may start to lean on some gatekeeping getting aspects at +6 was just to good to be true. Change like this was going to come sooner or later and wouldn't be surprised if getting a +2 key is gated behind needing all mythic dungeons done similar to how heroic dungeons in WoD were gated behind silver proving grounds.