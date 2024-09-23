War Within Season 1 Hotfixes (September 23rd, 2024)

Here you'll find a list of hotfixes that address various issues related to World of Warcraft: The War Within, Cataclysm Classic, Season of Discovery, WoW Classic Era, and Hardcore. Some of the hotfixes below take effect the moment they were implemented, while others may require scheduled realm restarts to go into effect. Please keep in mind that some issues cannot be addressed without a client-side patch update. This list will be updated as additional hotfixes are applied.
Hotfixes September 23, 2024 Achievements
Classes
- Swift has been replaced by Bobbin for completing the achievement Itsy Bitsy Spider.
Unholy
- Death Knight
Frost
An issue causing Frost Strike to not benefit from Razorice when Shattered Blade consumes it has been resolved.
Mage
- Raise Abomination will now correctly take reduced damage from area of effect damage
Monk
- Spellslinger: Splinterstorm will now find a valid target within range to fire at if your current target is not valid.
- Sunfury: Spellfire Spheres will now generate every 8 seconds while out of combat.
- Sunfury: Spellfire Sphere out of combat generation cap increased to 5 if Rondurmancy is talented.
Shaman
- Mastery of Harmony: Overwhelming Force now correctly grants vitality, and is now triggered by Teachings of the Monastery.
- Fixed an issue that caused Chi Burst to stop healing after healing more than 20 targets.
Delves
- Enhancement
With 2 stacks of Tempest available, Primordial Wave will now cause you to cast additional Lightning Bolts as intended, instead of casting additional Tempests.
The Underkeep
- Unbreakable Iron Idol no longer activates from player pets.
- Nightfall Sanctum
Fixed an issue where the Cult Leaders could stay in combat with Great Kyron, preventing players from releasing if they died.
Dungeons and Raids
- Removed a small amount of ice crystals from the boss fight to provide a little more room to maneuver.
- Adjusted locations of ice crystals to provide more space within the boss fight area.
Siege of Boralus
- Mythic+
Addressed an issue where Xal'atath's Bargain affixes can target players in unintended situations.
- Mists of Tirna Scithe
Fixed an issue where the dungeon shortcuts required Dragon Isle Herbalism instead of Khaz Algar Herbalism.
The Dawnbreaker
- Addressed an issue where Heavy Ordnance triggered by adds can cause them to cast Iron Hook on Mythic difficulty.
- Dread Captain Lockwood
Addressed an issue where Dread Captain Lockwood cannot be snared by some class spells.
- Addressed an issue where players can get stuck in combat if the party is defeated during intermission.
The Necrotic Wake
- Addressed an issue where Rasha'nan could parry.
The Stonevault
- Fixed an issue causing Xandria to animate incorrectly while throwing her Spear of Courage at Amarth.
Nerub-ar Palace
- Skarmorak
If the boss becomes affected by Cosmic Ascension, they now longer cast a third Crystalline Smash in a cycle.
Broodtwister Ovi'nax
- Sikran
Sikran will now properly reset if players attempt to drag him across the bridge.
The Silken Court
- Colossal Spider health reduced by 25% on Mythic difficulty.
- Blood Parasite health reduced by 21% on Mythic difficulty.
- Healing absorb effect of Unstable Infusion reduced by 12.5%.
Queen Ansurek
- Fixed an issue with Piercing Strike debuff not increasing Piercing Strike's damage. Piercing Strike debuff now persists through death.
Events
- Fixed a situation that could cause Queen Ansurek to continue casting Paralyzing Waves throughout Phase 2.
- Fixed an issue where the visual of a Chamber Expeller's Expulsion Beam could sometimes be incorrectly aligned with the actual damage zone, and also sometimes move slightly during the cast.
- Fixed an issue where Death Knight’s Anti-Magic Shell could sometimes prevent players from traveling through an Abyssal Conduit.
Player versus Player
- Orange Brewfest Bulwark and Homebrewer's Sampling Mantle will now refund for Brewfest Prize Tokens.
- "Bar Tab Barrel" in Lorel's Crossing will now count for the Trading Post activity to complete Brewfest quests.
- Deephaul Ravine is now available in Battleground Blitz and Rated Battleground modes.
- The Weapons of Conquest quest for free PvP weapons has been replaced with the Forged Weapons of Conquest achievement found under Feats of Strength -> PvP. Progress towards this achievement can be tracked by viewing the Conquest currency and is retroactive.
The Forged Weapons of Conquest achievement grants two Forged Gladiator's Weapon Tokens which can be exchanged with Lalandi at the Contender's Gate for free PvP weapons of your choice: 2 tokens for 2-handed weapons and 1 token for 1-handed weapons.
To help offset the need for Fury Warriors' need for two 2-handed weapons, their Strength weapon choices will only cost 1 token.
Fixed an issue that prevented Vicious Jeweler's Setting from functioning on PvP class set helms purchased from Ab'xal. Death Knight
Mage
- Unholy
Fixed an issue where Defile was not visible to enemies in PvP.
Paladin
- Spellslinger: Arcane and Frost Splinter damage no longer breaks breakable crowd control.
- Spellslinger: Arcane and Frost Splinters no longer apply Embedded Splinters to enemies that are in breakable crowd control.
- Spellslinger: Embedded Arcane and Embedded Frost Splinters are now removed upon breakable crowd control application.
Developers' notes: Splinters from a Splinterstorm will continue to break breakable crowd control, since those are directed and intentional.
Professions
- Protection
Fixed an issue that caused Guardian of the Forgotten Queen to sometimes not function.
Quests
- Patron Orders
All customers (except for the Artisan's Consortium) now have a chance to provide basic reagents.
- Increased the likelihood for all customers to provide basic reagents.
- Lowered the quality requirement on many potential orders that grant specialization points by 1.
- Addressed several rare cases where a customer could request a minimum quality for items without quality.
- Removed several abnormally expensive orders from the pool of potential Patron Orders, such as Alchemy Cauldrons, Engineering Toys, and Darkmoon Sigils.
Developers' notes: All of the above changes only apply to newly created orders, existing orders should remain unchanged.
September 19, 2024 Delves
- Knicknack should now be visible to level 80 players if her quest was shared or if someone in a warband has completed her quest previously.
Dungeons and Raids
- Fixed an issue where disconnecting or logging off in a bountiful delve would fail to spawn the bountiful chest upon later completing the delve.
- Concoction: Kiss of Death now requires players administering the antidote to jump instead of using the trinket again.
- Earthcrawl Mines
Rail Carts will no longer affect player pets.
Nerub-ar Palace
- Necrotic Wake
Addressed an issue where Stichflesh's Creation's Meat Hook can affect unintended units.
Events
- Queen Ansurek
Infest will no longer fail to cast if the Queen's target dies during the cast sequence.
Items and Rewards
- Resolved an issue where the map tooltip for the Theater Troupe event was displaying incorrect information about the current play.
Player versus Player
- Spymaster's Web active effect is now removed upon starting an encounter or Mythic+ dungeon.
- Treacherous Transmitter shared cooldown increased to 30 seconds.
Quests
- Resolved an issue that prevented Battleground Blitz from granting progress towards the Vicious Skyflayer mount.
September 18, 2024 Achievements
- Players will no longer be blocked from completing “A Shot at the Top” if they engage Abductor Arzda from too far a distance.
- Fixed an issue causing credit to not be granted to players in raid groups during certain Worldsoul weekly wrapper quests.
- The Coreway Repair Rig in the "Coreway Maintenance Request" World Quest now properly transitions into flight mode, allowing it to fly down the Coreway.
- “Hallowfall Fishing Derby” can now be completed on multiple characters, awarding 3 Mereldar Derby Marks.
- "Klaskin's Great Escape" wrap-up events should no longer block players who wander off without watching the resolution of Klaskin and his wife.
- The quests that lead to story mode for Nerub-ar Palace should now display on the zone map if players have ‘Local Story’ enabled in their map filters.
Classes
- Fixed an issue where the cosmetic rewards for Nemesis and Let Me Solo Him were not delivered upon defeating Zek'vir. Those that have not received their rewards are able to obtain them by re-defeating Zek'vir on any difficulty.
- The First Echo, A Series of Echoes, and Many Echoes are now credited to players in raid groups.
Hunter
- Death Knight
Exterminate aura now has a 30-second duration and is now cleared at the start of raid encounters Mythic+ dungeons.
Priest
- Raptor Strikes and Mongoose Bites empowered by Merciless Blows should no longer cleave to stealthed or breakable crowd-controlled enemies.
Mage
- Holy
Archon: Fixed an issue causing Resonant Energy and Shock Pulse to not stack properly when Halo is cast by multiple Priests.
Delves
- Frostfire: Fixed an issue that caused Frostfire Bolt to not deal its damage if its missile lands on targets out of line of sight.
- Hyperthermia will now guarantee Heating Up, Hot Streak, and critical strikes when casting Flamestrike.
- Icy Veins no longer consumes Ice Floes.
- Living Bomb can no longer hit or spread to dead targets.
- Living Bomb's explosion will no longer damage breakable crowd-controlled targets.
- Living Bomb will prefer being applied to targets not in breakable crowd control.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Arcane Mages to generate 2 Spellfire Spheres at once.
- Burden of Power can no longer be instantly consumed by the Arcane Blast that proc'd it.
Fungal Folly
- Fixed an issue where learning Relicblood of Zekvir would prevent other curios from dropping.
- Fixed an issue where Reno Jackson could become uninteractible if hit by a Sporbit's explosion.
- Kobold Delves
Resolved an issue where the Enchanted Candle or Air Totem could despawn upon picking it up.
Skittering Breach
- Kasthrik will no longer lie to you when you successfully complete his puzzle.
Dungeons
- Adjusted Light Dash to feel more responsive in the Shadow Realm variant. The distance Light Dash will go is shorter, but the cooldown to use each charge is faster.
- Light Dash should hit Grasping Shadow's even if the player is a few feet above it.
Mists of Tirna Scithe
- Grim Batol
Addressed an issue where Forgemaster Throngus' Molten Pool visual can fail to appear on stairs.
Events
- Tred'ova's selection circle now correctly matches the range it can be attacked from.
Items and Rewards
- Resolved an issue where the map tooltip for the Theater Troupe event was displaying incorrect information about the current play.
Player versus Player
- Necrotic Wake Challenger's Cache now correctly awards Crests.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent alts from getting a valorstone discount from a main character's high weapon item level in some circumstances.
- Addressed an issue preventing some Veteran world equipment from being able to convert to Tier.
- Fateweaved Needle and Fateweaved Mallet no longer scale with Haste.
- Tanks are now ineligible for Need rolls on melee damage trinkets such as Skyterrors's Corrosive Organ and Void Reaper's Contract. Tanks will no longer find them in their Great Vaults without switching to an appropriate damage loot specialization.
Professions
- Warlock
Affliction
Fixed an issue causing Tormented Crescendo procs to remove Stealth from nearby enemies.
Quests
- Alchemy
Fixed a bug that caused Algari Alchemist Stone to offer substantially less primary stat on proc than intended.
User Interface
- Inscription contracts for additional reputation from World Quests should now properly function with Skyriding World Quests in Khaz Algar.
- Bags of Seeds now drop more often on the quest "Seeds of Salvation" in Hallowfall.
September 17, 2024 Classes
- The battle pet Mister Muskoxeles now appears properly in Collections.
Demon Hunter
- Death Knight
San’layn: Vampiric Strike chance to trigger increased to 25% (was 10%).
- San’layn: Frenzied Bloodthirst damage of Death Coil and Death Strike increased by 5% per stack (was 4%).
- San’layn: Visceral Strength grants 8% Strength (was 6%).
- San’layn: Fixed an issue with Visceral Strength modifying base Strength instead of total Strength.
- Blood
San’layn: Vampiric Strike damage increased by 20%.
- San’layn: Infliction of Sorrow deals 15% of the remaining damage-over-time damage (was 10%).
Druid
- Havoc
Fixed an issue that caused Eye Beam’s damage to be reduced beyond 1 target instead of 5.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Eye Beam from benefitting from Isolated Prey’s damage bonus.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Eye Beam from benefitting from Chaotic Disposition’s damage bonus.
Feral
- Balance
All ability damage increased by 6%.
- Starsurge damage increased by 16%.
- Starfall damage increased by 20%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- Elune’s Chosen: Lunar Calling increases Starfire’s damage to its primary target by 80% (was 65%). The bonus remains 50% in PvP combat.
- Bloodtalons and Lion’s Strength no longer also increase the damage of Rampant Ferocity.
Developers’ note: In response to feedback that this change reduced the value of maintaining Rip and complicated using Bloodtalons in AOE, we are reverting this change.
All ability damage increased by 3%.
Rip damage increased by 6%.
Ferocious Bite damage increased by 3%.
Feral Frenzy damage increased by 10%.
Druid of the Claw: Ravage damage increased by 3%. Restoration
Evoker
- All healing increased by 8%. Does not affect PvP combat.
- Wrath damage increased by 20%.
- Starfire damage increased by 20%.
- Starsurge damage increased by 20%.
Mage
- Disintegrate damage increased by 10%.
- Devastation
Eternity Surge damage increased by 10%.
Fire
- Living Bomb’s explosion visual now only plays on the unit that is the Living Bomb, rather than each unit damaged by its explosion.
- Hyperthermia will now guarantee Heating Up, Hot Streak, and critical strikes when casting Flamestrike.
- Icy Veins no longer consumes Ice Floes.
- Living Bomb can no longer hit or spread to dead targets.
- Arcane
Arcane Blast damage reduced by 5%.
- Arcane Missiles damage reduced by 8%.
- Sunfury: Meteorite damage reduced by 15%.
- Sunfury: Burden of Power damage bonus for Arcane Blast reduced to 20% (was 30%).
- Sunfury: Burden of Power damage bonus for Arcane Barrage reduced to 20% (was 30%).
- Fixed an issue that allowed Arcane Mages to generate 2 Spellfire Spheres at once.
Monk
- All ability damage increased by 6%.
- Living Bomb damage increased by 25%.
Windwalker
- Mistweaver
All healing increased by 3%.
- Tiger Palm damage increased by 15%. Does not affect PvP combat.
- Rising Sun Kick damage increased by 15%. Does not affect PvP combat.
- Fixed an issue that caused Restoral to incorrectly dispel magic effects.
Paladin
- Darting Hurricane’s passive trigger rate reduced by 50% and it now reduces the global cooldown by 0.25 seconds (was 0.5 seconds).
Retribution
- Holy
All healing reduced by 6%. Does not affect PvP combat.
- Judgment damage increased by 60%.
- Crusader Strike damage increased by 60%.
- Hammer of Wrath damage increased by 20%.
- Avenging Crusader transfer amount reduced to 260% (was 420%).
- Holy Prism single target damage increased by 100% and area-of-effect damage increased by 50%.
Priest
- Herald of the Sun: Dawnlight damage reduced by 15%.
Shadow
- Discipline
Fixed an issue where Devour Matter would cause Shadow Word: Death to incorrectly trigger a much higher amount of Atonement healing than intended.
Rogue
- All damage increased by 6%.
- Psychic Link now inflicts 25% of its direct damage to targets afflicted by Vampiric Touch (was 30%).
Shaman
- Trickster: Activating Coup de Grace no longer grants 1 second of immunity that prevents player actions for the duration.
- Outlaw
All ability damage reduced by 4%.
- Melee auto attack damage reduced by 8%.
- Dispatch damage reduced by 10%.
- The War Within Season 1 2-set bonus now grants listed abilities a 35% chance to deal 30% increased damage as Shadow (was 20% chance, 15% damage)
- The War Within Season 1 4-set bonus for Between the Eyes increased to 15% damage per stack, up to 4 stacks (was 6%, 3 stacks)
Restoration
- Enhancement
All ability damage increased by 4%.
- Witch Doctor’s Ancestry now reduces the cooldown of Feral Spirit by 1 second whenever you gain a Maelstrom Weapon stack (was 2 seconds).
- The War Within Season 1 2-set bonus now increases the damage of Stormstrike, Lava Lash, Ice Strike, and Crash Lightning 10% (was 6%).
Warlock
- Lava Burst damage increased by 12%.
- Lightning Bolt damage increased by 12%.
- Chain Lightning damage increased by 12%.
Destruction
- Demonology
Demonbolt damage increased by 20%.
- Pact of the Ered’ruin summoned Doomguard damage increased by 45%.
- Felguard damage increased by 15%.
Warrior
- All ability damage increased by 6%.
- Dimensional Rift damage increased by 40%.
- Channel Demonfire damage increased by 40%.
Fury
- Colossus: Mountain of Muscle and Scars increases damage dealt by 5% (was 4%).
- Colossus: Damage dealt by Demolish’s two initial strikes increased by 20%.
- Mountain Thane: Thunder Blast, Lightning Strikes, and Ground Current damage increased by 6%.
- Arms
Bladestorm damage reduced by 10%.
Delves
- All ability damage reduced by 3%.
- Bladestorm damage reduced by 10%.
- Odyn’s Fury damage reduced by 15%.
- Mountain Thane: Strength of the Mountain increases Bloodthirst and Rampage damage by 20% (was 15%).
Dungeons and Raids
- Numerous 'bolt' type spells (ex. Web Bolt) will no longer be immediately recast upon being interrupted and their range has been reduced.
- In Kobold Delves, increased the cooldown of Scratch.
- In Fungarian Delves, reduced the damage of Invasive Sporecap's Fungal Breath and Fungal Bloom, and Bogpiper's Sporesong now has an initial cast before the channel so that casters can prepare for its silencing effect.
- In Kobyss Delves, Undersea Abomination's Fungal Infection can no longer be interrupted, Deepwater Makura's Bubble Surge cast time has been increased, and Kobyss Necromancer's Defiling Breath's area effect now more closely matches its visual.
- In Nerubian Delves, Web Bolt's snaring effect has been removed from non-bosses, and Stinging Swarm damage has been reduced.
- Zekvir's Influence
The health and damage of the special invasion creatures in Tier 9 and above have been reduced to more closely match the difficulty of lieutenants.
Dawnbreaker
- On Normal and Heroic difficulties, dungeon bosses other than the final boss no longer drop Valorstones.
- Ara-kara, City of Echoes
Ki’katal the Harvester
Erupting Webs stun duration reduced to 3 seconds (was 6 seconds).
- Erupting Webs damage reduced by 18%.
- Grasping Blood is now susceptible to interrupt effects.
Mists of Tirna Scithe
- There is now a Worn Anvil to repair next to Arathi Lamplighter on the Dawnbreaker.
Siege of Boralus
- Mistcaller
Addressed an issue where Dodgeball was inflicting damage to unintended targets.
Nerub-ar Palace
- Irontide Waveshaper's Watertight Shell cast time increased to 3 seconds.
- Bilge Rat Buccaneer's updated all visuals associated with Banana Rampage.
- Players can now use both Alliance and Horde portal to enter the dungeon.
- Leaving Siege of Boralus now puts players at the correct exit location based on their factions.
- Jaina Proudmoore now teleports players to the correct exit location based on their factions.
- Chopper Redhook
Added various visual improvements for the encounter.
Items
- Becoming a slime from drinking an Unstable Mixture can now be dispelled.
- Nerubian Ballistas in The Swaying Span now properly fire their loaded projectiles.
- Queen Ansurek
Fixed an issue that caused an inconsistency with Feast's healing absorb effect, where it would unexpectedly fail to apply through immunities after the Queen's first usage of the ability.
Player versus Player
- Ara-Kara Sacbrood - Primary stat reduced by 5%.
- Burin of the Candle King - Absorb increased by 15%.
- Cinderbrew Stein - Primary stat increased by 5%, absorb increased by 20%.
- Cirral Concoctory - Effects increased by 5%.
- Gale of Shadows - No longer continually plays a visual on the player each time a new stack is applied.
- Harvester’s Edict - Damage and Mastery effect increased by 5%.
- Mereldar’s Toll - Versatility effect increased by 8%.
- Overclocked Gear-A-Rang - On-use damage increased by 10%.
- Ovi'nax's Mercurial Egg - Fixed an issue where buff values differed slightly from their expected amounts.
- Refracting Aggression Module - Absorb increased by 25%.
- Scrapsinger’s Symphony - Absorb increased by 15%.
- Shadow-Binding Ritual Knife - Primary stat reduced by 5%.
- Shining Arathor Insignia - Damage and healing reduced by 10%.
- Sikran’s Endless Arsenal - Damage effects increased by 5%.
- Spare Meat Hook and Bottled Flayedwing Toxin now correctly deal reduced damage for tank specializations.
- Spymaster’s Web - Intellect on use reduced by 5%.
- Swarmlord’s Authority - Absorb increased by 20%.
- Tome of Light’s Devotion - Absorb and Armor increased by 15%.
- Twin Fang Instruments - Damage increased by 8%.
- Viscous Coaglam - Effect increased by 5%.
Demon Hunter
- Death Knight
Frost Fever damage is no longer increased in PvP combat (was 25%).
- The icon for Lesser Anti-Magic Shells from Vestigal Shell has been updated to be distinct from regular Anti-Magic Shell.
- Rider of the Apocalypse: Horsemen’s Aid effectiveness reduced by 50% in PvP combat.
Evoker
- Havoc
The Hunt damage and damage-over-time are now reduced by 15% in PvP combat (was 28%).
Hunter
- Disintegrate damage is no longer increased by 20% in PvP combat.
- Preservation
Living Flame healing reduced by 20% in PvP combat.
Monk
- Beast Mastery
Kill Command damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Cobra Shot damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Kill Shot damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.
- Barbed Shot damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.
Windwalker
- Mistweaver
Peaceweaver (PvP Talent) now reduces the cooldown of Revival by 30 seconds (was 60 seconds).
Paladin
- Communion with Wind damage increase is no longer reduced in PvP combat (was reduced by 50%).
- Shado-Pan: Wisdom of the Wall’s Shadow damage is reduced by 50% in PvP combat.
Protection
- Holy
Sanctified Plates now increases Armor by 20%, Stamina by 10%, and area-of-effect damage reduction by 6% in PvP combat.
- Divine Protection’s damage reduction increased by 50% in PvP combat.
Rogue
- Ardent Defender’s damage reduction increased by 50% in PvP combat.
Shaman
- Reverberation damage bonus for Echoing Reprimand reduced to 70% in PvP combat (base 100%).
Warlock
- Enhancement
Stormstrike damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.
- Windstrike damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.
- Ice Strike damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.
- Frost Shock damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.
- Fire Nova damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.
- Lava Lash damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.
Destruction
- Affliction
Corruption damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat.
- Shadow Bolt damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.
- Unstable Affliction damage increased by 30% in PvP combat.
- Unstable Affliction backlash damage increased by 25%.
- Hellcaller: Wither damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat.
- Soul Harvester: Necrolyte Teachings now increases the damage of Shadow Bolt and Drain Soul by 10% in PvP combat (was 20%).
Professions
- Chaos Bolt damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Incinerate damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Soul Fire damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Decimation now reduces the cast time of Soul Fire by 60% in PvP combat (was 80%).
- Hellcaller: Wither damage reduced by 30% in PvP combat.
- Diabolist: Ruination damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
September 16, 2024 Classes
- Alchemy
Fixed a bug that caused Algari Potion Cauldrons to sometimes offer fewer charges than specified in the tooltip.
Mage
- Death Knight
Rider of the Apocalypse: Apocalyptic Conquest now correctly modifies total Strength (was modifies base Strength).
- San’layn: Visceral Strength now correctly modifies total Strength (was modifies base Strength).
- Blood
Bloodied Blade now correctly modifies total Strength (was modifies base Strength).
Paladin
- Fixed an issue that caused Frostfire Bolt to consume Ice Floes when instant cast from Frostfire Empowerment.
- Fixed an issue that caused Ice Wall to not be reduced by Elemental Affinity for Fire Mages.
Rogue
- Holy
Fixed an issue that caused Light of the Martyr to grant a larger absorb than expected from level scaling.
Warlock
- Deathstalker: Corrected an issue where Singular Focus was not correctly scaling in legacy content.
- Subtlety
Deathstalker: Deathstalker's Mark and Darkest Night now correctly interact with Animacharged Combo Points granted by Echoing Reprimand.
Delves
- Ritual of Doom summoned Doomguard damage reduced by 90%.
Developers' notes: While sacrificing your friends can be entertaining, we'd prefer it to not be the optimal means to play. We've decreased the throughput of Ritual of Doom to ensure that warlocks don't need to pay such a hefty tithe to perform optimally.
Kriegval's Rest
- Developers’ notes: We've been closely monitoring progress in Delves, and we've seen that the median time to complete a Delve at higher tiers has been longer than we'd like for the majority of classes. We'll continue to evaluate what might be needed to maintain difficulty across the tiers while also shaping the overall time that Delves take to complete.
- Reduced the health of bosses, lieutenants, rares, and unique objective creatures.
- Fixed a bug that could make Brann much stronger than intended.
- Increased Brann’s damage and healing by 125% across all tiers.
- Increased Brann’s damage reduction so that he takes 80% less damage.
- Earthcrawl Mines - Lamplighter Variant
Lowered the difficulty of enemies attacking players during the wave defense portion.
The Waterworks
- Lowered the size of ambush groups while defending Pagsly.
Dungeons and Raids
- Lowered the size of ambush groups at the end of one of the variants.
- Lowered the size of specific spawn groups throughout the map to 3 enemies (was 6 to 7 enemies per spawn group).
- Fixed an issue where Pagsly and Karnk would not respawn if a player died while in a group.
- Nerub-ar Palace
Ulgrax the Devourer
Fixed an issue that allowed Hungering Bellows to be mitigated by physical resistance effects.
Reduced the damage of Hungering Bellows by 15%.
- Developers notes: Hungering Bellows is meant to ignore physical resistance, similar to other 'sonic' effects. The damage has been reduced slightly to compensate for some of this change.
Ulgrax now enrages a few seconds after 'Feeding Frenzy' resolves for the fourth time. The Silken Court
Items
- Fixed a timing issue causing Stinging swarm stacks to duplicate or become lost.
- Fixed an issue where binding webs from Web Vortex would occasionally not stop Reckless Charge.
- Corrected an issue where Takazj will move out of the middle before casting Shatter Existence during the first intermission.
- Queen Ansurek
Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause Froth Vapor to not apply on targets.
Professions
- Fixed an issue where Radiant Echoes were not dropping for some players.
- Engineering
Concealed Chaos Module embellishment
Fixed a bug that prevented the slow from working as expected.
- Added visual and audible feedback when a mine is detonated.
- The effect now respects the target limit specified in the tooltip.
September 13, 2024 Achievements
Classes
- Players will now earn the achievements Harbinger of the Weathered, Harbinger of the Carved, and Harbinger of the Runed immediately upon outgrowing the use of those crests.
Druid
- Demon Hunter
Vengeance
Shattered Souls missiles will no longer display for allies.
Evoker
- Feral
Fixed a bug preventing Ferocious Bite from damaging crowd-controlled targets.
Preservation
- Devastation
Fixed an issue where Mass Disintegrate was not benefiting properly from Iridescence or Titanic Wrath.
Monk
- Cycle of Life no longer accumulates healing done to pets and guardians.
Paladin
- Mistweaver
Fixed an issue that caused Jade Bond's increase to Yu'lon's Soothing Breath to not function in some scenarios.
Retribution
- Protection
Fixed an interaction causing Judgment to trigger Righteous Protector's cooldown reduction when Bastion of Light was active.
- Fixed an interaction causing Bastion of Light's stacks to not be consumed when Shining Light was active.
- An issue causing Empyrean Hammer to not function on training dummies has been resolved.
- Instrument of Retribution will no longer trigger Dawnlight.
- An issue causing Instrument of Retribution to trigger Avenging Wrath when talented into Crusade (and vice versa) has been resolved.
Warlock
- Shaman
Fixed an issue causing Farseer Ancestor spells to have a damage reduction adjustment applied twice to their spells.
- Corrected an issue where Stormbringer Tempest would consume multiple stacks when striking multiple enemy targets.
- Fixed an issue causing Mastery: Elemental Overload to not increase damage from all pets.
- Elemental
Fixed an issue causing Mastery: Elemental Overload to not increase damage from all pets.
Delves
- Increased the threat generation of voidwalkers’ and felguards’ Threatening Presence.
Nightfall Sanctum
- Addressed scaling issues causing enemies in Delves to deal more damage than intended, especially for groups and tanks.
Developers’ notes: Over the last day, we’ve sought to address the unintended circumstance where certain group compositions made the health of enemies lower than they would be if you went into a Delve by yourself. We also tried moving some of the harder affixes from first appearing in Tier 9 and above into Tier 8. The results were not what we hoped for. We’ve now brought enemy damage back down closer to our targets, the most-difficult affixes have been sent back to Tier 9, and scaling adjustments should make group and solo play less lethal.
The Underkeep
- Resolved an issue where players could get stuck in combat after dying to Speaker Davenruth.
The Waterworks
- Reduced Crazed Abominations’ health.
Dungeons and Raids
- Waxface’s Throw Wax damage done reduced by ~15%.
- Waxface should not immediately begin casting a new spell upon completion of Noxious Gas.
Events
- Nerub-ar Palace
Silken Court
When Binding Webs is broken by immunity, it will now correctly remove it from ally and they will no longer falsely appear connected.
- Triggering intermissions while a boss is stunned will no longer cause Anub'arash or Takazj to stay during the other's intermission.
Items and Rewards
- Awakening the Machine
Addressed an issue causing the Awakened Phalanx to become stuck in an unattackable state.
Quests
- Class Set items purchased with Web-Wrapped Curio or Mark of the Spelunker Supreme should now be refundable.
- Fixed a bug where reaching Renown Rank 11 with the Council of Dornogal was not presenting a quest with Carved Harbinger Crests as a reward.
- Warbound-until-Equipped gear obtained from seasonal legacy dungeons should now have correct item levels. This fix is retroactive.
September 12, 2024 Delves
- Pale Weavelashers should now respawn accordingly in the Silken Ward, improving the local quests and the World Quest "Enforcer Extermination".
- "Zekvir, Hand of the Harbinger" no longer requires that you complete the Delve seasonal journey.
- In Azj-Kahet, "Special Assignment: A Pound of Cure" has been adjusted to be faster to complete.
- Fixed a bug causing bosses to scale incorrectly with more players.
- Increased the health scaling of enemies in Delves while grouped with other players.
- Reduced the damage scaling of many enemy abilities in Delves while grouped with other players.
- Adjusted enemy targeting preferences in Delves.
Developers' notes: Our goal is to match the difficulty of solo and group play as much as possible in Delves. When looking at data on group delves, we noticed unexpectedly low combat times coupled with unexpectedly high lethality. We identified the root cause of this issue and corrected it. This fix will increase the health scaling of enemies per additional player present, but we are also reducing the damage scaling of many abilities to compensate.
Zekvir's influence has grown stronger, introducing a new enemy variant in Delve Tier 8.
Fixed an issue where the health bar UI could fail to display values correctly in Zekvir's Lair while in a group.
Revives Remaining has changed to Lives Remaining. Now any time a player dies, the counter is reduced (was any time a player releases spirit). In addition, reaching a checkpoint will now provide +1 life.
September 11, 2024 Classes
- Developer's note: This mechanic was proving to be confusing in its functionality, making it a mistake to release spirit when playing with certain compositions. This change should make the experience more consistent regardless of group size or makeup.
Delves
- Mage
Frost
The Death's Chill aura will now be removed alongside Ice Form.
- Frost Splinterstorm will now correctly apply Winter's Chill to shielded targets.
Dungeons and Raids
- Fixed an issue causing some trinkets to drop for the wrong specialization in Delves.
- Fixed an issue where killing a group buffed by Zekvir's Influence could fail to count for extra rewards.
- Fixed an issue where Web Spreaders can target stealthed and invisible players.
- Weekly Quest delve icons have been moved slightly to make it easier to see if a delve is bountiful or not.
- Tak-Rethan Abyss
Added an exit button to the Kobyss Killer vehicle.
The Silken Court
- Nerub-ar Palace
Fixed an issue where the Caustic Skyrazor in the Ascending Reach could sometimes fail to Wicked Dive the platform.
- Resolved an issue where some abilities could unintentionally pull creatures in the pulsing pit.
- Rasha’nan
Resolved an issue which could cause Rasha'nan to become unkillable upon death.
- Resolved an issue where Infested Spawn could spawn after Rasha'nan's death.
Events
- The fight will now correctly go to the next phase if boss health is lowered very quickly.
Items and Rewards
- Players in a raid group should now get World Quest credit when killing the World Bosses in each zone.
- The Aggregation of Horrors world boss in the Ringing Deeps should no longer react to players while its shield is up.
- Fixed an issue where Memory of Clodgran holograms were not respawning during the Theater Troupe play “Forget Me Not.”
- Fixed an issue where too many enemies could spawn during the Theater Troupe play “Cruelty of Dornic.”
Player versus Player
- Fixed an issue where class set tokens were Bind-on-Pickup, rather than Warbound-until-Equipped as intended.
- Fixed an issue that caused Warbound-until-Equipped gear from seasonal legacy dungeons to generate at lower item levels than intended.
Developers’ notes: This fix is not retroactive. We hope to be able to address the low ilvl items in an upcoming hotfix.
Professions
- Resolved an issue where “Preserving in Arenas” was not correctly incrementing quest credit.
Engineering
- Alchemy
Meticulous Experimentation will no longer allow you to experiment with herbs that have no possible discoveries until all discoveries are found. Wild Experimentation remains unchanged due to specialization benefits.
- The achievement Overflowing Algari Flasks should no longer require a criteria that does not exist.
- Potions - Bulk Production (20) now grants Fleeting Healing Potions to classes (not specializations) that can never use mana when crafting Algari Mana Potion, Slumbering Soul Serum, or Cavedweller's Delight.
Herbalism
- Crowd Pummeler 2-30 now requires a confirmation prompt to learn. The cooldown of Invent is now 20 hours (was 24 hours).
- Inventor's Guile now persists through death and cannot be right-clicked off.
Quests
- Fixed an issue where the Artisan Gardening Hat was preventing equipping Alchemy Profession Hats and vice versa.
Season of Discovery
- Fixed an issue where enemies were not respawning quickly enough for the quest "No More Bread".
- Arathi Supplies now last for twice as long once spawned for “Recovery Job” and are placed in more centralized locations.
September 10, 2024 Achievements
- Crimson Tempest can no longer be used unless the primary target is within melee range.
Classes
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the Machine-Warden title being incorrectly granted to all players. It is now properly granted by the achievement It's Not Much, But It's Honest Work.
- General's Scouting Shadecaster has been removed from the achievement Itsy Bitsy Spider.
Monk
- Death Knight
An issue causing Trollbane's Icy Fury to display as snare mechanic on creatures that are immune to snares has been resolved.
Shaman
- Fixed an issue where Clarity of Purpose was not correctly triggered by Gusts of Mist from several spells.
Warlock
- Stormbringer
An issue causing Arc Discharge to make Lightning Bolt deal damage as though Maelstrom Weapon was spent has been resolved.
Delves
- Demonology
Fixed an issue where Succulent Soul would be consumed by an already cast Hand of Gul'dan.
Dungeons
- Combat resurrections are now a shared resource, starting with 1 charge and recharging every 10 minutes.
- Reduced the maximum stack count of the Rage-Filled Idol to 10 (was 20).
- Fixed an issue that caused the Rage-Filled Idol to interrupt Brann when he wants to eat food and rest.
- Fixed an issue where Rage-Filled Idol did not properly rank up.
- Fixed an issue where Glibb could aggro enemies that aren't in combat.
- Reduced the amount of health and damage that delve enemies increase by when other players are added to the group.
- Fixed an issue where Brann could create a campfire while standing in Nerubian webs.
- Increased the cooldowns of Brann's interrupt, stun/root clear, and dispel.
Developers’ notes: When internally playtesting higher tier delves and Zekvir's Lair, we felt that Brann was providing too much output. While Brann should feel useful with these abilities, we don't want him to completely trivialize the mechanics and challenges players face.
Items and Rewards
- Item level 350 is now required to queue for Random The War Within dungeons.
- The Dawnbreaker
The flight speed of Steady Flight has been increased while in the Dawnbreaker dungeon.
- Anub'ikkaj now spawns in a fixed location and no longer patrols.
- The 3 lieutenants that empower Anub'ikkaj now have updated map markers.
- Removed the map markers for Mereldar Holdout points.
- Updated The Dawnbreaker marker icon.
Player versus Player
- Turning in wax to Middles in Gundargaz now awards 5 Valorstones (was 10). Additionally, after the first 25 turn-ins per week (on each character), each subsequent wax turn-in will award the player with Resonance Crystals instead.
- Draconic Gladiator's Tabard from Dragonflight Season 4 should now use the correct icon.
- All healer specializations may now roll need on Spymaster's Web and acquire it from their Great Vault. Fixed an issue where some spells (such as Judgment) would not trigger its effects.
Professions
- Vicious Bloodstone can now sometimes drop from end-of-match victory boxes.
- Reduced the cost of Glorious Contender's Strongbox purchases to 3500 (was 5000).
- Forged Competitor's Heraldry drops from Glorious Contender's Strongboxes have been slightly reduced.
- Reduced the cost of the Vicious Jeweler's Setting to 5000 Honor and 3 Vicious Bloodstones (was 9750 Honor and 2 Vicious Bloodstones).
Developers’ notes: This change is a net 2250 reduction in total honor cost if purchased outright. By moving the remaining 2500 into an additional Vicious Bloodstone, we hope to keep the excitement of Vicious Bloodstone drops high while allowing players to purchase, trade, or gift this reagent. As a reminder, Vicious Bloodstones are not soulbound and can be purchased with honor directly or can sometimes drop from War Mode activities and end-of-match victory boxes.
Enchanting
- Blacksmithing
Fixed an issue with Dredger's Plate Breastplate not getting skill from proper sources.
Quests
- Added a Shatter recipe to Khaz Algar Enchanting, allowing you to turn Gleaming Shards into Storm Dust. The quality of Gleaming Shard limits the quality of Storm Dust you can get from the Shatter, with the quality of Storm Dust otherwise determined by a combination of your Enchanting skill and Uncommon Utilitarian specialization.
Races
- Fixed an issue with “Delver’s Call” quests where the quest log would display a different amount of XP rewarded while in a delve.
- The quest "Searching the Web" for the questline "Grieve and Weave" is now available to Warband characters who have not finished the overall campaign.
September 9, 2024 Classes
- Earthen now have an additional racial, Quiet Contemplation. Take a load off your feet and enjoy your newfound freedom to see the world while recovering your health and mana out of combat.
Monk
- Evoker
Evokers who used a level 60 Boost now correctly know all core Evoker and Dracthyr abilities.
Paladin
- Mistweaver
Gusts of Mists cast on yourself should now be correctly increased by Mantra of Purity.
Shaman
- Fixed a bug that caused Hammer of Light to not go away as expected.
Elemental
- Stormbringer
You can now accumulate up to 2 stacks of the buff that replaces Lightning Bolt with Tempest.
Warlock
- Stormkeeper now has a maximum stack size of 3. Stormkeeper still only generates 2, and the Rolling Thunder hero talent will only generate 1.
Affliction
- Fixed an issue where Blackened Soul unintentionally had internal cooldown of 5 seconds.
- Hellcaller
Fixed an issue where spending Soul Shards while talented into Blackened Soul would break all instances of stealth.
Demonology
- Fixed an issue where Vile Taint would not grant a stack of Wither if Blackened Soul is talented.
Destruction
- Fixed an issue where Succulent Soul would be consumed by Spiteful Reconstitution.
Delves
- Fixed an issue where the duration of Wither would not increase after refresh.
Events
- Addressed an issue causing players to sometimes receive duplicate Curios.
- Mycomancer Cavern
Removed the step to speak to your companion after being hit with the strange mushroom.
Items and Rewards
- During the "The Cruelty of Dornic" step in the Theatre Troupe event, no more than 10 players will summon orbs.
Player versus Player
- Players can now get their Earth-Encrusted Gem from Auditor Balwurz for having reached renown 8 with the Council of Dornogal.
- Fixed a bug that was causing some cosmetic items from previous expansions to incorrectly drop for the wrong class or spec, and in some cases for multiple items to drop when only one was intended.
Quests
- Fixed an issue causing Vicious Flasks to be removed when entering Arena Skirmishes.
- Several class pet nameplates for guardians and other temporary summons are now hidden in PvP.
Cataclysm Classic
- Respawn rates for creatures needed for the world quest "Claimed Salvage" have been improved.
- The Lost Diary found in Hallowfall now begins the correct quest.
September 6, 2024 Achievements
- Fixed a bug preventing Sensiria in Feralas from showing up as expected.
Characters
- Fixed an issue preventing the completion of Deephaul Ravine Shutout.
- Fixed an issue where looting Mislaid Curiosities did not grant credit for the achievement, I'm not a Thief, I'm a Treasure Hunter.
Classes
- Archmage Khadgar should appear in the Violet Citadel for players progressing through Legion content.
Evoker
- Druid
Adjusted Druids’ steady flight so that their speed better matches that of mounts.
Monk
- Scalecommander
Fixed an issue where Deep Breath with Maneuverability would apply Terror of the Skies twice to enemy targets.
Paladin
- Fixed an issue causing Aspect of Harmony to deal unexpectedly high damage.
Priest
- Fixed an issue that caused modifiers such as Avenging Wrath and Mastery: Highlord's Judgment to not affect Touch of Light's damage effect.
- Fixed an issue that caused Incandescence's damage to not be increased by modifiers such as Avenging Wrath and Mastery: Highlord's Judgment.
- Fixed an issue causing Consecration's friendly effects to only apply to a single paladin when multiple were grouped together.
- Fixed an issue causing Righteous Judgment to cause Consecration to sometimes not grant its friendly effects.
- Retribution
Fixed an issue allowing targets to use Grounding Totem or Blink out of Hammer of Light.
Shaman
- Discipline
Voidweaver
Void Blast will no longer be incorrectly increased by the Holy version of Twilight Equilibrium.
Warlock
- Elemental
Corrected an issue where damage dealt by Tempest or Tempest Overload was not properly contributing to Lightning Rod damage when talented into Conductive Energy Hero Talent.
Diabolist
- Affliction
Fixed an issue where Wither did not benefit from Death's Embrace.
Delves
- Fixed an issue where you could not queue Hand of Gul'dan while casting Ruination.
Kriegval's Rest
- Fixed an issue where specific items weren't dropping from Nerubian delves.
- Fixed an issue where sporbits could fail to die upon exploding.
- Earthcrawl Mines
Earthen can now ingest nearby minerals when clicking on Brann's campfire for health and mana regen.
- Fixed an issue that caused the quest to not complete when finishing the delve.
- Fixed an issue where using the flamethrower torch did not grant credit for destroying webs.
The Waterworks
- Added a button in the scenario tracker to allow players to drop the Enchanted Candle if they're holding one.
Dungeons
- Added a button in the scenario tracker to allow players to drop an Air Totem if they're holding one.
Arathi Knight
- Priory of the Sacred Flame
Arathi Footman
Mortal Strike maximum stacks reduced to 10 on Normal difficulty.
- Defend cooldown increased on Normal difficulty.
Ardent Paladin
- Disrupting Shout cast time increased to 3 seconds on all difficulties (was 2 seconds).
Items
- Sacred Toll damage reduced by 20% on Normal difficulty.
Pet Battles
- Changed the unlock rank for the Nerubian Pheromone Secreter at Adventurer 1 to be renown 7 (was renown 6).
Player versus Player
- Players may now search for PvP pet battles on the Isle of Dorn.
Frost
- Rated Battleground Blitz now contributes to Legion Artifact appearance progress.
- Death Knight
Blood
Heart Strike no longer deals increased damage in PvP (was +20%).
Unholy
- Enduring Strength no longer has reduced effectiveness in PvP (was -20%).
- Obliterate no longer deals increased damage in PvP (was +20%).
Professions
- Bursting Sores no longer deals reduced damage in PvP (was -11%).
- Virulent Plague no longer deals reduced damage in PvP (was -5%).
- Epidemic no longer deals reduced damage in PvP (was -8%).
Quests
- Fixed an issue where the Hideseeker's Tote recipe was not available for Crafting Orders.
September 5, 2024 Classes
- The Quest "Defender of the Flame" should now reward a Lamplighter Supply Satchel.
- Resolved an issue where multiple beetles would be spawned for “Scarab Scouting” and “Truffle Shuffle”.
Mage
- Demon Hunter
Sigil of Doom now overrides Sigil of Flame while Precise Sigils is talented.
- Aldrachi Reaver
The global cooldown triggered by Reaver's Glaive is now reduced by Haste.
- Warblade's Hunger is now correctly triggered by Annihilation.
Monk
- Spellslinger
Splinters generated from Shifting Shards will no longer target enemies that are stealthed.
Paladin
- Brewmaster
Fixed an issue causing Face Palm to grant an incorrect amount of cooldown reduction.
Shaman
- Retribution
Fixed an issue that caused Sacrosanct Crusade to disappear when Shield of Vengeance was cast.
Warlock
- Elemental
Fixed an issue where a Tempest Overload could damage creatures that were not within line of sight to the target of your Tempest ability.
- Fixed an issue where Tempest Overload did not properly benefit from the Stormcaller hero talent.
Delves
- Demonology
Fixed an issue where Empowered Legion Strike would persist through death and resummon.
- Empowered Legion Strike now lasts 20 seconds.
Dungeons
- Reduced the size of Brann’s click area, so that you can more easily click on other things Brann might be standing next to.
- Fixed an issue where Brann could target out of combat enemies with Gryphadin's Battle Harness.
- Brann is dodgier. That’s the note.
- Dwarven Medicine will now be cast when off cooldown rather than when a player is missing health.
- Relic of Uldum and Bag of Snacks can now affect player pets.
Flying
- Cinderbrew Meadery, Darkflame Cleft, The Dawnbreaker, and City of Echoes are now available while leveling new characters for players that have completed the campaign.
- The Dawnbreaker
Druids can now use flight form in The Dawnbreaker dungeon while in combat.
Items
- Fixed an issue where flying on the Beledar's Spawn mount could cause framerate to drop.
- If you die in Draenor, your temporary spectral mount will no longer use skyriding.
Player versus Player
- Lowered the rarity of the Lamplighter Supply Satchel from Epic to Uncommon to better reflect its contents, which have not changed.
- Hanna's Locket toy now has a longer cooldown and cannot be used in combat or dungeons.
Quests
- Paladin
Retribution
Ultimate Retribution has been removed as a PvP talent option.
Races
- Vanishing Stalkers now spawn much more reliably for “Lynx Rescue”.
- "A Tide Needing Turned" should now properly show the starting location on the Dornogal map.
- World Quests should now award Spark of War for the "Sparks of War" weekly quests.
- Fixed an issue where, after the weekly reset, players were unable to choose a different Severed Threads Pact.
- Greatly increased experience rewards for all “Delver's Call” quests.
- All “Delver's Call” quests can now be picked up in their respective Delves and can now be acquired in Adventure Mode.
- New “Delver's Call” quests have been added for Earthcrawl Mines, the Waterworks, Nightfall Sanctum, and the Underkeep.
Cataclysm Classic
- Increased the effect of the Earthen Well Fed secondary stat bonus.
- Belga’s gems are now edible to Earthen, with improved quality and greatly reduced costs.
September 4, 2024 Classes
- Fixed issue with Guild Herald and Guild Page not being able to be learned by multiple characters of the same faction on a given account. Players affected by this bug can now buy these pets from a Guild Vendor at a discounted price. Players who were unaffected will still pay full price.
Mage
- Evoker
Scalecommander
Fixed an issue where players could be slowed during Deep Breath while talented into Maneuverability.
- Fixed an issue where Bombardments would occasionally fail to proc while talented into Extended Battle.
Monk
- Spellslinger
Volatile Magic no longer hits out-of-combat or crowd-controlled targets.
Paladin
- Chi Burst no longer consumes both stacks of its activation buff when cast with 2 stacks.
Warlock
- Dawnlight's damage now correctly scales with Retribution's Mastery.
- Dawnlight's damage can now correctly critically strike.
- Dawnlight's AoE healing no longer double dips with Versatility.
- Sun's Avatar damage now correctly scales with Retribution's Mastery.
- Sun's Avatar and Dawnlight's AoE no longer deal damage to enemies out of line-of-sight.
- Retribution
Fixed an issue causing Mastery: Highlord's Judgment to not increase damage from Seal of the Crusader.
Delves
- Diabolist
Fixed an issue where your Pit Lord could be summoned without their portal visual.
Quests
- Brann now has an equal amount of attack, spell, and ranged attack power relative to all classes he’s joining, and his stats now increase as expected when the player-character is buffed.
- Brann should no longer sometimes miss his attacks.
September 3, 2024 Achievements
- Added a visual 1-hour timer to Hallowfall Fishing Derby quests.
Auction House
- Corrected an issue preventing Buddy System from being immediately granted when completed.
Classes
- Resolved issues causing the Auction House to experience degraded performance.
Druid
- Death Knight
Frost
Frost Strike damage reduced by 6%. Does not apply to PvP.
- Obliterate damage reduced by 6%. Does not apply to PvP.
- Icy Death Torrent damage reduced by 10%.
- Glacial Advance damage reduced by 10%. Does not apply to PvP.
Feral
- Balance
Umbral Intensity increases the damage of Wrath by 20/40% (was 25/50%) and Starfire by 15/30% (was 50%).
- Starsurge damage increased by 12%.
- Starfall damage increased by 20%.
- Harmony of the Heavens increases Eclipse power by 2% per proc, max 6% (was 1% per proc, max 5%).
Evoker
- Bloodtalons and Lion's Strength now also increase the damage of Rampant Ferocity.
Flameshaper
- Devastation
Damage of all spells and abilities increased by 6%.
- Firestorm damage increased by 20%
- Firestorm duration reduced to 10 seconds (was 12 seconds).
Hunter
- Engulf damage increased by 30%.
- An issue causing Unnatural Causes to not function with multiple Hunters has been resolved.
- Sentinel damage is now increased by Unnatural Causes.
- Pack Leader
Vicious Hunt damage increased by 10% for Beast Mastery.
- Vicious Hunt damage decreased by 10% for Survival.
Developers’ notes: When Vicious Hunt’s damage reaches a certain point, it can cause Kill Command to dominate Survival’s rotation. This adjustment and subsequent compensation are meant to ensure Pack Leader Survival Hunters are utilizing the other tools at their disposal.
Howl of the Pack critical strike damage bonus increased to 5% for Beast Mastery (was 3%).
Howl of the Pack critical strike damage bonus increased to 11% for Survival (was 7%).
Furious Assault damage bonus increased to 60% for Survival (was 30%).
Cull the Herd damage over time increased to 60% for Survival (was 30%). Mage
Frostfire
- Fire
Living Bomb damage increased by 30%.
- Pyroblast damage increased by 5%.
- Flamestrike damage increased by 10%.
Sunfury
- Frostfire Bolt damage increased by 25% for Fire.
Monk
- Burden of Power can no longer be double dipped by spell queueing.
- Arcane Phoenix damage dealt reduced by 10% for Arcane.
- Arcane Soul base duration reduced to 2 seconds (was 3 seconds).
Paladin
- Fixed an issue that caused Chi Burst's damage to cancel Spinning Crane Kick and Celestial Conduit.
- Windwalker
Tiger Palm now has a 1-second cooldown while Darting Hurricane's effect is active.
- Fixed an issue that caused Gale Force to not copy damage from Thunderfist.
Priest
- Retribution
Mastery: Highlord's Judgment reduced by 10%. For example, at level 80, 180 Mastery rating now grants 1.35% Mastery (was 1.5%).
- All Holy spell damage increased by 5%.
Shadow
- Discipline
Oracle Discipline priests’ Preventive Measures now increases Power Word: Shield absorption by 40% (was 25%). Does not apply to PvP.
- Atonement healing increased by 100% outside raid (was 70%). Does not apply to PvP.
- Fixed an issue where Atonement critical healing was not increased by the correct amount outside of raid.
- Shadow Word: Pain and Purge the Wicked damage increased by 20%.
Rogue
- Voidweaver Shadow priests’ Void Blast damage increased by 20%.
Shaman
- Corrected an issue that prevented multiple Subtlety Rogues from applying Deathstalker's Mark to the same target.
Enhancement
- Elemental
Mastery: Elemental Overload's bonus to all Elemental and Physical damage increased by 35%.
- All damage reduced by 6%.
- Stormbringer
Tempest now deals 65% of its damage to enemies near its primary target (was 50%).
- Tempest now deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets.
Totemic
- All damage reduced by 4%.
- Elemental Blast damage increased by 12%.
- Stormbringer
Tempest now deals 65% of its damage to enemies near its primary target (was 50%).
- Tempest now deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets.
Warlock
- Tremor damage increased by 10%.
- Searing Volley damage increased by 80%.
Destruction
- Affliction
Fixed an issue where Malevolence would break enemy players out of stealth.
- Fixed an issue where Volatile Agony area damage ignored line of sight.
Delves
- All ability damage increased by 5%.
Dungeons
- Reduced the damage of Fungal Breath from the Invasive Sporecap rare.
- The bountiful icon on the scenario objective UI now hides upon looting the locked treasure chest to better indicate that you've collected your rewards.
- Fixed an issue with Brann’s sleep schedule.
Events
- City of Threads
Fixed an issue where players were losing their earned Pheromone buffs and being attacked by the citizens.
Items
- Awakening the Machine
Medpack ground duration increased to 2 minutes (was 1 minute).
- Automatic Ironstrider damage decreased by 17%.
- Malfunctioning Pylon damage decreased by 20%.
- Nullification Barrier duration decreased to 2 minutes.
- Addressed an issue where Nullification Barrier could persist after combat.
Player versus Player
- Charged Runeaxe Intellect granted has been increased to align with other similar items.
- Congealed Cinderbrew Cinch now uses its intended appearance which can be collected.
Feral
- Corrected an issue where War Mode World Quests may display no reward for completion.
- Druid
Rip damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Rake damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Balance
Lunar Calling now increases Starfire damage by 50% in PvP combat (was 65%).
- Umbral Embrace now increases the damage of Wrath and Starfire by 40% in PvP combat (was 75%).
Mage
- Taste For Blood's damage increase to Ferocious Bite during Tiger's Fury is decreased by 50% in PvP combat.
- Saber Jaws effectiveness now reduced by 50% in PvP combat.
Monk
- Frost
Ice Lance damage increased by 45% in PvP combat (was 75%).
Brewmaster
- Master of Harmony
Manifestation is now 50% effective in PvP combat.
Mistweaver
- Chi Burst damage reduced by 30% for Brewmaster Monks in PvP combat.
Priest
- Peaceweaver now reduces the cooldown of Revival by 33% (was 50%).
- Life Cocoon is now 30% more effective in PvP combat.
- Enveloping Mist can no longer be dispelled.
Shaman
- Holy
Prayer of Mending healing increased by 65% in PvP combat.
Warrior
- Enhancement
Lava Lash damage increased by 60% in PvP combat.
- Stormstrike and Windstrike damage increased by 60% in PvP combat.
- Windfury Attack damage increased by 60% in PvP combat.
Fury
- Thunderous Roar damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.
- Arms
Auto attack damage no longer decreased by an additional 12% in PvP combat.
Professions
- Odyn's Fury damage reduced by 20% in PvP combat.
Quests
- Fixed an issue where one of the Profession specialization tomes purchased in the City of Threads with Kej were unable to be used in specific orders.
- Fixed an issue where the Tailoring Weekly Quest "Tailoring Services Requested" which would be dropped upon logout.
August 29, 2024 Characters
- The "Behind Closed Doors" questline can now be completed by any character once The Ringing Deeps campaign has been completed at least once on the account.
- The Recall Lisky button will now clean up and go away after the quest "Lisky Business" is turned in.
- Fixed an issue where multiple players couldn't sit and listen at the same time during "One Last Story".
- The scenario "The Light in the Dark" should no longer occasionally get stuck on the first step if Faerin is too far away.
- After finishing the War Within campaign, you can now find Alleria Windrunner in the Foundation Hall in Dornogal and ask her to show what happened during the finale. This will play the cutscene from the final chapter.
Classes
- Fixed an issue where Chasm Makers in Azj-Kahet could get stuck in combat.
Evoker
- Demon Hunter
Aldrachi Reaver
Fixed an issue with Art of the Glaive not respecting line-of-sight.
- Fixed an issue with Preemptive Strike not respecting line-of-sight.
Rogue
- Preservation
Fixed an issue where Lifespark and Call of Ysera were incorrectly increasing the healing of Living Flames cast by Afterimage and Leaping Flames if the buff was active when they occurred.
Delves
- Deathstalker
Fixed an issue where rogues fighting low-health enemies could find themselves in a state where Darkest Night was not correctly applied.
Tak-Rethan Abyss
- Fixed an issue where the player's health bar could get in the way of some mini-game puzzles.
- Earthcrawl Mines
Fixed an issue preventing players from entering the main room.
Dungeons
- The "Niffen's Aid" ability will no longer aggro neaby enemies.
Events
- Cinderbrew Meadery
Fixed an issue where a Brew Drop reaching I'pa sometimes shielded the boss for an incorrect value and didn't inflict party damage.
Items and Rewards
- Fixed an issue where quest objective objects were not appearing on the step ‘Very Important Earthen’ during the Theater Troupe event.
Player versus Player
- Ravenous Honey Buzzer is now usable while you’re shapeshifted.
- Shadowed Essence damage is now properly reduced for tank and healer specializations.
Professions
- Warlock
Fixed an issue where Infirmity would not clear after a Battleground or Arena ends.
Quests
- The Severed Threads Pact buffs "Weaver's Tutelage" and "Weaver's Prodigy" will now properly enhance the players' crafting and profession abilities.
- Jewelcrafting
Improved the rate of prospecting gems for Bismuth, Ironclaw Ore, and Aqirite. This affects both baseline chances as well as the increase based on item quality.
User Interface
- Trying to abandon "Special Assignment: Bombs from Behind" should no longer teleport you back to the Weaver's Lair.
- Players who abandoned the quest "Gear Enchanting" can now successfully complete the quest again. From now on, the quest will auto complete if the player has already cast "Enchant Ring - Glimmering Haste" item given by the quest.
- Fixed an issue where Bushy Weeds creatures were not repopulating quickly enough on "Thespians at the Proscenium".
- Players who enter the “Awakening the Machine” event, qualify for the weekly quest “Gearing Up for Trouble,” and have not previously picked up the quest will have it pushed to them.
- The quest "Renown of Khaz Algar" has been removed from the War Within Campaign and is now available to characters with any of the Khaz Algar renown factions below level 4.
August 28, 2024 Achievements
- Players who have the "Arc Emitter" extra action Button on their screen can resolve the issue if they relog.
Characters and NPCs
- Khaz Algar Lore Hunter has been temporarily removed. We will fix and restore this Achievement in a future patch.
Classes
- Adjusted the scaling of enemies in War Within leveling content to increase their health, bringing the duration of combat more in line with expected WoW behavior. This change is most noticeable at level 70, and has a reduced impact as your level increases. Enemies at level 80 and above are unchanged.
Developers' notes: We’ve seen data and heard a great deal of feedback that players coming into Khaz Algar with endgame Dragonflight gear were extremely powerful relative to that initial content. It is entirely intended that effort put into gearing translates into a significant combat advantage at the start of a new expansion, but the values we’ve been seeing are extreme, often not even allowing time for normal combat rotations. This disparity also caused mixed-level groups to experience skewed results, with lower-level players contributing drastically more than level 80s.
Frost
- Death Knight
Blood
An issue causing The Blood is Life to not take line-of -sight into account has been resolved.
- An issue causing Dancing Rune Weapon to not function in the second phase of the Rasha'nan fight in The Dawnbreaker has been resolved.
Evoker
- An issue causing Trollbane's Icy Fury not taking line of sight into account has been resolved.
- Evokers that have been boosted are now able to access their Specializations and Talent window.
- Chronowarden
Fixed an issue where Instability Matrix was not reducing the cooldown of empower spells when Tip the Scales was used.
- Hunter
Sentinel is now removed from player controlled units upon being crowd controlled.
- Marksmanship
Volley no longer prevents Marksmanship Hunters from auto-attacking.
- Mage
Sunfury
Gravity Lapse now properly targets 5 units.
- Gravity Lapse now deals its damage immediately if it is cast on a unit that is immune to Roots.
- Gravity Lapse now properly affects nearby units, even if its primary target is immune to Roots.
Shaman
- Paladin
Templar
An issue with Zealous Vindication casting Empyrean Hammer on secondary targets instead of the main target has been resolved.
Warrior
- Restoration
Fixed an issue causing Primordial Wave to benefit from Undulation at the incorrect time. The bonus healing will now benefit while the Undulation bonus is active and a Healing Wave is cast.
Delves
- Protection
Fixed an issue that could allow Into the Fray to stack higher than intended.
The Waterworks
- You can now call Brann Bronzebeard to gather near you from the Explorers' League Supplies if he manages to wander off on his own.
- While Brann works on improving his ability dodging skills, the amount of damage that he takes from enemies has been reduced.
- Corrected an issue where Companion Experience items can persist in the inventory instead of being consumed upon loot.
- Earthcrawl Mines
Fixed an issue where players could end up being feared through a door, causing progress to be blocked.
Events
- Fixed an issue where Karnk and Pagsly would not follow the player properly.
Flying
- Fixed an issue where enemies on the step Deal with Drunks could get stuck at 1% health during the Theater Troupe event.
Items and Rewards
- Skyriding is now available in Isle of Dorn after "Secure the Beach" has been completed at least once on the account.
Pet Battles
- The Azj-Kahet Nerubian Pheromone Secreter now becomes available at Renown 7 (was Renown 6).
- Unique, one-time lootable treasures in Azj-Kahet are no longer on a 60-90 minute public respawn. They now spawn for and are available personally for each player until looted.
- Fixed an issue with Sureki Zealot's Insignia where healing from player pets and guardians was not reattributed to their owning player when granting Sureki Zealot's Oath.
- Reinforced-Wax Plating damage reduction reduced by 50%.
- Antique Bronze Bullion may now be deleted.
- For a limited time, Awakened Vendors in Valdrakken are still available for those who have bullion to trade away.
- The Nerubians got in trouble for the price of their translation potion. Potion of Polymorphic Translation: Nerubian is now available for 33 kej (was 500).
Player versus Player
- Hallowed Glowfly no longer incorrectly appears in The Ringing Deeps.
- Waxwick is no longer tradeable.
Professions
- Brawl: Deepwind Dunk has been replaced with Brawl: Comp Stomp this week, it will return in the normal slot next brawl rotation.
- Resolved an issue that caused enemies in Epic Battlegrounds to have more health and deal more damage than intended.
- Sergeant Wilson and Nassar have arrived in the Contender's Gate in Dornogal for players of questionable repute to sign up as a Mercenary in battlegrounds.
- Darkmoon Faire profession quests no longer give Artisan's Acuity.
- Darkmoon Faire profession quests now also grant Dragon Isles specialization knowledge for players who know the associated Skill Line. This is not displayed in the list of possible rewards to maintain UI tidiness.
- Fixed an issue preventing weekly Enchanting quests from being available.
- Alchemy
Algari Potion Cauldron and Algari Flask Cauldron no longer require Artisan's Acuity to craft.
- Algari Potion Cauldron's charges have been increased to 80 (was 40). The cost to craft has been adjusted by a similar proportion.
- The cost of Meticulous Experimentation has been increased, its cooldown reduced to 20 hours (was 24 hours) and it now guarantees a recipe when used.
Developers’ notes: We saw feedback regarding the cooldown increase here and felt it was unnecessary when paired with the improvements to Wild Experimentation. Rather than increase it, it has been decreased to 20 hours to give some flexibility for tight play schedules.
Wild Experimentation has had its success chances slightly increased, and failure chances slightly reduced.
Recent Catastrophe's duration has been reduced to 10 minutes (was 15 minutes).
Formulated Courage now prevents explosions when performing Wild Experimentation.
Increased the chance to discover recipes with Thaumaturgy.
Fixed a bug that caused Vicious Flask honor gains to stop functioning and display tooltip errors upon dying.Quests
August 27, 2024 Achievements
- On'heia was missing from the wildcamp for quest “Open Communications” for some players. He has seen fit to return.
- Addressed an issue preventing intended steps for “Awakening the Machine” while Speaker Kuldas was a questgiver.
- Fixed an issue where some Legion quests were unable to be completed once The War Within had been started.
- Made placing Meaty Bait optional for the quest "In a Pinch." The boss will now respawn if he hasn't been killed but the meat has been placed. Moved a Deepflayer's flying path away from the boss so it would stop engaging him.
- Quests that grant rewards from the renown track should now be available without being level 80.
Classes
- Worm Theory is no longer missing its quest criteria.
Frost
- Death Knight
Deathbringer
An issue causing Painful Death to reduce the cost of Obliterate/Marrowrend by 2 Runes instead of 1 has been resolved.
Evoker
- Resolved an issue causing Frostwelp's Aid talent to display 0%.
Hunter
- Chronowarden
Fixed an issue where Temporality and Motes of Acceleration talents would not function when Hover was cast mid-air.
Mage
- Survival
Grenade Juggler Explosive Shot procs no longer proc from Explosive Shot.
- Grenade Juggler now procs from Wildfire Bomb casts rather than on damage dealt (after a brief delay).
- Relentless Primal Ferocity will now increase the effectiveness of existing Tip of the Spear stacks when the player casts Coordinated Assault and will appropriately remove the bonus when Coordinated Assault ends.
Rogue
- Spellslinger
Arcane Orb can no longer damage enemies through walls.
- Controlled Instincts can no longer damage enemies through walls.
Shaman
- Deathstalker
Resolved a timing issue where Deathstalker's Mark applied from Stealth or Shadow Dance was being overwritten by Deathstalker's Mark applied by an active Darkest Night.
Warlock
- Stormbringer
An issue causing Thorim's Invocation to switch to Lightning Bolt when Tempest is cast on multiple targets has been resolved.
Delves
- Hellcaller
Fixed an issue where Soul Fire and Cataclysm would consume much more mana than intended when Wither is known.
Dungeons
- Brann should no longer be able to target crowd-controlled enemies.
- Fixed an issue where the Fungal Footpads ability would not work for Demon Hunters or Evokers while within Tak-Rethan Abyss or the Sinkhole.
- Resolved an issue where the Reformed Fury could despawn immediately upon defeating Speaker Davenruth in Nightfall Sanctum.
Events
- City of Threads
After defeating Izo, the Grand Splicer, players can now drink Unstable Mixture to return to the dungeon entrance.
Items
- Fixed an issue where enemies were not granting audience approval during the "The Cruelty of Dornic" Theater Troupe play.
- Fixed an issue where rewards for the Theater Troupe event were delayed until the next task was completed.
Pets
- Emerald and Draconic Marks of Mastery can now be destroyed or vendored.
- The pre-season Heroic dungeon reward item-level has been increased to Explorer 4/8 (was Adventurer 1/8).
- Fixed several plate items that were incorrectly using Agility/Intellect stats, such as Long-Forgotten Girdle and Scrit's Handmade Girdle.
Player versus Player
- Trogolofrog no longer can spawn with an empty breed.
Quests
- Demon Hunter
Sigil of Spite (Talent) damage no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 20%).
- Soul Rending (Talent) effect now reduced by 17% in PvP combat (was 40%).
- Havoc
Chaos Strike/Annihilation damage no longer increased in PvP combat (was 10%).
- Throw Glaive damage no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 10%).
- Soulscar (Talent) effect no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 8%).
- Essence Break (Talent) damage no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 10%).
- Fel Barrage (Talent) damage no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 20%).
User Interface
- The map icon for the quests "A Concerned Friend" and "The Last Mage" should no longer remain on the map after you have completed the questlines.
- Fixed a bug causing objectives for “Something’s Fishy” to unintentionally be faction-locked.
- Fixed an issue causing players to be able to be attacked while completing the quest "Rise of the Reckoning."
- Destroying "Radiant Fuel Crystals" while on the quest "Shadows Below" should no longer prevent quest completion.
- During “Alluring Offer”, the Beguiling Lure may now be used while stealthed.
- Players should now see the Stormriders and can continue to progress through "After the Storm".
- Interacting with objects during “The Day the Stoneheads Came” should now make them uninteractive, as normal.
- Fixed an issue where players who had already acquired a Restored Coffer Key before starting the quest “Bountiful Delves” were still being asked to acquire a key for the first step. Brann has eased up on things and will now count that for the quest step.
- Now, the entirety of “Bountiful Delves” will auto-complete if a player has already opened a bountiful chest in a Delve before starting the quest.
- Increased the gold and experience awards earned from Bonus Objectives.
August 26, 2024 Characters
- Level 80 Rare enemies will no longer display an icon on the minimap for players below level 77.
- Itching Waters insect visuals now only show for the player who’s been targeted.
Classes
- Warband Mentored Leveling can no longer be canceled.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to disable experience gain at level 70 instead of the intended 69 and below.
- Some auctioneers in Dornogal have moved downstairs in the auction house.
Mage
- Death Knight
Soul Rupture now correctly applies the 5% damage reduction debuff.
Monk
- Arcane
Fixed an issue that caused Touch of the Magi and Magi's Spark to deal more damage than intended.
Rogue
- Master of Harmony
Fixed an issue with the number of Hero Talent points Master of Harmoany monks had while leveling.
Delves
- Deathstalker
Fixed an issue that caused some sources of increased Shadow damage to not increase Deathstalker Plague damage effects.
Kriegval's Rest
- Fungal Folly
Fixed an issue where Kasthrik couldn’t be interacted with.
- Sporbits now die upon exploding.
The Sinkhole
- Fixed an issue that could cause Tomb-Raider Drywhisker to despawn during the cast of Ground Slam.
Events
- Increased the duration for which you can hold your breath while under the effects of Kobyss Hex.
Items
- Fixed an issue where enemies were not granting audience approval during the "The Cruelty of Dornic" Theater Troupe play.
Player versus Player
- The first piece of gear to drop from a Lamplighter Supply Satchel each week will be Warbound until Equipped and drop at Adventurer 1.
- The Handful of Humming Shinies, Pile of Humming Shinies, Big Pile of Humming Shinies, and Gem-Studded Candelabra can now be opened to claim their contents.
Professions
- Items
Lava-forged Cogwheel damage reduced by 70% in PvP combat.
- Storm Defender's Axe damage reduced by 70% in PvP combat.
- Fearbreaker's Echo damage reduced by 50% in PvP combat.
- Arathi Demolotion Charge damage reduced by 70% in PvP combat.
Quests
- Fixed an issue where Sharpen Your Knife and Carve Meat would be consumed when skinning trivial enemies.
- The Resting Blade should now be collectable on the quest "In the Right Hands".
- Striking Steel: “Spice up your Life” and “Eagle Eye, Eagle Die” are now available after a day, rather than a week. It is intentional that there is a break between part 1 and part 2 of the quest chain.
- Void Ambush should no longer persist indefinitely as players progress through "Kaheti Hospitality".
- “Laws Apply to All” and “You No Take Plunder!” should now show the correct turn in location.
.