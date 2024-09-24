Mythic Nerub-ar Palace DPS Rankings - Mythic Opening Week



Fury Warriors have proven to be very strong in Nerub-ar Palace, thanks to 6 out of 8 encounters featuring repeated sets of additional targets. While Fury has always been a very competent multitarget damage dealer, the reintroduction of Bladestorm and unique Slayer hero bonuses to it have made Fury the undisputed king of burst AoE - many classes are able to deal competitive or potentially even more multitarget damage, but Fury Warriors do it faster and on a generally lower cooldown, frequently pushing them ahead of Frost Death Knights, Enhancement Shaman, and other traditionally strong specializations.



This strength is well represented on fights like Rasha'nan, where a good Fury Warrior can annihilate adds before any other player has a chance to hit them, but is best shown when facing Queen Ansurek, where the low cooldown on Fury's burst abilities allow Warriors to dominate the encounter; handling every set of tombs, skitters, and hatchlings throughout all three phases.



All of that multitarget potential is offset, however, as Fury continues to be one of the weakest single target damage dealers in the game. With the exception of Broodtwister Ovi'nax, single target damage is virtually always more conductive to actually ending an encounter, while multitarget damage checks are commonly overkilled as players gear up and power inflation creeps over the course of a season. Many raid groups could be easily fooled into thinking that because one Fury Warrior is very high on the meters in these fights means that two must be even better, though in truth, doubling up is largely wasted - splitting damage between them, overkilling the targets, and leaving the raid with two mediocre Warriors and very little single target damage between them, instead of one dedicated add blaster.



For this reason, groups with two or more Warriors may find it much more effective to have one stay Fury to handle adds while the other plays Arms, providing dramatically more single target value while still bringing their own backup Bladestorm.

