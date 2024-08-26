War Within Hotfixes for August 26, 2024 - Auctioneers, Class Bug Fixes, Quests

Here you'll find a list of hotfixes that address various issues related to World of Warcraft: The War Within, Cataclysm Classic, Season of Discovery, WoW Classic Era, and Hardcore. Some of the hotfixes below take effect the moment they were implemented, while others may require scheduled realm restarts to go into effect. Please keep in mind that some issues cannot be addressed without a client-side patch update. This list will be updated as additional hotfixes are applied.
Hotfixes August 26, 2024 Characters
Classes
- Warband Mentored Leveling can no longer be canceled.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to disable experience gain at level 70 instead of the intended 69 and below.
- Some auctioneers in Dornogal have moved downstairs in the auction house.
Mage
- Death Knight
Soul Rupture now correctly applies the 5% damage reduction debuff.
Monk
- Arcane
Fixed an issue that caused Touch of the Magi and Magi's Spark to deal more damage than intended.
Rogue
- Master of Harmony
Fixed an issue with the number of Hero Talent points Master of Harmoany monks had while leveling.
Delves
- Deathstalker
Fixed an issue that caused some sources of increased Shadow damage to not increase Deathstalker Plague damage effects.
Kriegval's Rest
- Fungal Folly
Fixed an issue where Kasthrik couldn’t be interacted with.
- Sporbits now die upon exploding.
The Sinkhole
- Fixed an issue that could cause Tomb-Raider Drywhisker to despawn during the cast of Ground Slam.
Events
- Increased the duration for which you can hold your breath while under the effects of Kobyss Hex.
Items
- Fixed an issue where enemies were not granting audience approval during the "The Cruelty of Dornic" Theater Troupe play.
Player versus Player
- The first piece of gear to drop from a Lamplighter Supply Satchel each week will be Warbound until Equipped and drop at Adventurer 1.
- The Handful of Humming Shinies, Pile of Humming Shinies, Big Pile of Humming Shinies, and Gem-Studded Candelabra can now be opened to claim their contents.
Professions
- Items
Lava-forged Cogwheel damage reduced by 70% in PvP combat.
- Storm Defender's Axe damage reduced by 70% in PvP combat.
- Fearbreaker's Echo damage reduced by 50% in PvP combat.
- Arathi Demolotion Charge damage reduced by 70% in PvP combat.
Quests
- Fixed an issue where Sharpen Your Knife and Carve Meat would be consumed when skinning trivial enemies.
- The Resting Blade should now be collectable on the quest "In the Right Hands".
- Striking Steel: “Spice up your Life” and “Eagle Eye, Eagle Die” are now available after a day, rather than a week. It is intentional that there is a break between part 1 and part 2 of the quest chain.
- Void Ambush should no longer persist indefinitely as players progress through "Kaheti Hospitality".
- “Laws Apply to All” and “You No Take Plunder!” should now show the correct turn in location.
