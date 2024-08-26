Dragonflight Tier Set Bonuses Disabled for Level 80s on Wednesday August 28th

On Wednesday, August 28, we’re going to deploy a hotfix that we want to precede with some advance notice.



Along with all of the new Hero Talents and updates to classes and specializations in The War Within, the power values of some Dragonflight tier set bonuses have remained relevant in level 80 end-game content. We don’t want anyone to feel obligated to go do the previous expansion’s content for upgrades. We do want players to graduate out of their Dragonflight gear with the new content.



On Wednesday, we will disable all Dragonflight tier set bonuses when your character reaches level 80. They will still aid you throughout leveling, but will cease to function when your character hits level 80.



Thank you!