City of Threads - The War Within Dungeon Preview

City of Threads Environment Preview

City of Threads Dungeon Journal

Orator Krix'vizk

Orator Krix'vizk of the Fifth Strand desires nothing more than ascension, and spends his days extolling the virtues of Queen Ansurek in hopes of gaining her favor. Despite his obession, he is not without his defenses. Should any cross the Orator, they will find the sound of his bark is far worse than his bite.