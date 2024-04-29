Vault of the Incarnates Weekly DPS Rankings - First Week of Dragonflight Season 4

Revert the season 1 moonkin tier nerf cowards
These results are very skewed. Marksman hunters absolutely crush council but fall off sharply on every other boss. The performance difference on that fight is so substantial that it makes it look like Marksman are good everywhere.
Buff Hunters and Mages more, they are not satisfied with doing 700k overalls everywhere
how the mighty have fallen, i remember balance druid in First Raid of the expac, now they are bottom tier, near Assassination Rogues.... two really fun and good specs absolutely trashed.
BUFF BM!
These are even more worthless than the normal ones.
The log numbers speak volumes.
#BuffRet