Season of Discovery Hotfixes April 29 - Warlock, Shaman Tweaks
Classic
Posted
1 hr 53 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released hotfixes for
Rolling Thunder
for Shamans and Felguards for Warlocks in today's hotfixes.
April 29, 2024
Season of Discovery
Shaman
Rolling Thunder
can now trigger from
Overload
versions of
Lightning Bolt
and
Chain Lightning
.
Warlock
Felguards summoned by Warlocks using
Summon Felguard
will now have their appropriate demon names, instead of just ‘Felguard'. This name will not be permanent like other Warlock pets, and the Felguard's name will change upon every summon.
