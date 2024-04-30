Crest Cap Increased by 120 Early on NA Servers!

i wonder if theyre testing a change with the reset? something similar happened last week too with flightstones
Just FYI, currently logged in and it seems that the update hasn't completely propagated.I have the increased cap for Wyrm Crests, but not Drake or Whelpling.
Title says "increased to 120", post says "increased to 240". Should it say "by 120" in title?
Does that mean we'll have 120 + 120 tomorrow or are they just resetting stuff before maintenance for whatever reason
If you cant see the updated cap, relog.
Now remove flightstones
Get rid of the flightstone cap!
This is S4, its completely unnecessary that there is a cap on the currencies.
I wonder what is up with that. Individual stuff resetting divorced from standard reset time is strange. It doesn't really matter if the cap increases happen at different times than the standard weekly reset because it's not like you are ever getting extra crests out of it. Everyone is functioning with the same max. But it is weird this isn't happening at standard reset time and seems to be close to 06:00 UTC?
Support the beta testers.
Meanwhile, my traded down crests are still hold hostage by Blizzard ...