UPDATED: Valdrakken Portals Now Require Level 70 - Alts and Leveling Characters Can't Access

who even asked for this?
Weird change and probably unintended. You're supposed to level 60-70 in dragon isles, why would they lock you out from porting back until 70
There's no way this isn't a bug or unintended change. Completely pointless change, especially with DF becoming the default leveling experience in the next patch, 11.0 TWW Prepatch
The dragons have altered the deal. Guess I gotta hit up my mage buddy to get my alts to the inn in valdrakken before starting the leveling process.Hopefully the next change is restricting the use of dragonriding mounts until you do the quest for the proto drake? lol
Why tho? If people want to get to Dragon Isles they still can, why make it more difficult? What is the benefit of this? How does this make the game better?
Meanwhile Horde Dazar'Alor portal placement is still imbalanced and out of place compared to alliance... shameful
So freaking dumb...
still can get zep, just no portal anymore
If this is intended, this is entirely stupid and pointless.
I thought it was only level 70 if you hadn't done the full quest chain of every area to unlock it on your alts? Weird.
An even greater issue, the Rostrum ALSO now requires level 70, preventing people from leveling in Waking Shore since it's required in the campaign! RIP new folks who can't skip this zone!
I'm sure it wasn't intended.
A good thing is that the Bel'ameth portal in SW can still be used by any Level (I can only imagine since my level 35 priest could use it). So you can still access the rest of the Dragon Isles via Bel'ameth portals. All I can say for certain is the SW portal room Bel'ameth portal and the Feathermoon Stronghold Bel'ameth portal do not seem to be level 60/70 restricted.
Wtaf. Why would they do this? I didn't realize that using the portals by alts and 60-69 toons was something bad that needed to be stopped.
HAS to be a bug. Expect a fix shortly.
But they should stop trying to put levels on portals... especially since DF will become the base expansion for new players. They won't necessarily want to stay stuck there until level 70 and vice versa.
$%^&'s the same for the Rostrums
Considering how horrendously buggy this patch has been, this is probably a bug.
It's kind of stupid at this point, if it's intended, it's too late for it to matter. If this had happened sooner, I'd think it was to "force" alts to start the DF experience by doing the quests and hopping the zep (or boat). But, in the final stretch. When most alts are already parked in Valdrakken, it's pointless. With the host of other bugs, I hope this is one that was not intended. Since, an in-progress alt SHOULD be able to get back through the portal without having to do the storyline in Valdrakken. That was the POINT of doing it on one character from the start.