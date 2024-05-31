Upcoming Dragonflight Class Tuning on the Weekly Reset - Survival Tier Set Buffed, Enhancement Shaman

Classes

Evoker



Preservation



All healing increased by 6%. Does not apply to PvP combat.

Restoration



Moonfire now costs 0.3% mana (was 1.2%).

Survival



Survival Hunter 4-set Focus cost reduction increased to 20 (was 10).

Survival Hunter 4-set Focus cost reduction increased to 20 (was 10). Survival Hunter 4-set damage bonus increased to 80% (was 50%).

Holy



Word of Glory healing increased by 15%. Does not affect PvP combat.

Word of Glory healing increased by 15%. Does not affect PvP combat. Light of Dawn healing increased by 20%.

Brimming with Life now increases maximum health by 10% (was 8%).

Enhancement



Chain Lighting damage increased by 10%.

Chain Lighting damage increased by 10%. Flame Shock damage increased by 10%.

Frost Shock damage increased by 10%.

Fire Nova damage increased by 10%.

Crash Lightning damage increased by 10%.

Primordial Wave’s additional Lightning Bolts now deal 175% of normal damage (was 150%). Not applied to PvP combat.

Fear now costs 4% of base mana (was 5%).

Demonic Gateway now costs 10% of base mana (was 20%).

Player versus Player

Items



Seal of Diurna’s Chosen will deal 50% reduced damage in PvP combat.

Havoc



All damage reduced by 4% in PvP combat.

All damage reduced by 4% in PvP combat. Demonic Wards now reduces magic damage taken by 5% in PvP combat (was 10%).

Balance



Developers’ notes: We recently removed the PvP nerf for Frenzied Regeneration primarily to help Feral Druids, but Balance Druids got a windfall and became a little too powerful with this change. We’re pulling back on this buff specifically for Balance Druid only, so that their survivability is more in line with everyone else.

Frenzied Regeneration heals for 5% health every sec (was 8%) for Balance Druid in PvP combat.

Balance of All Things will now give the correct amount of critical strike chance in PvP combat when 2 talent points are invested into it.

Wrath damage increased by 50% in PvP combat.

Starfire damage increased by 50% in PvP combat.

Moonfire damage increased by 80% in PvP combat.

Marksmanship



Sniper Shot’s (PvP Talent) range increase reduced to 30% (was 40%).

Sniper Shot’s (PvP Talent) range increase reduced to 30% (was 40%). Sniper Shot’s (PvP Talent) damage is no longer affected by Mastery: Sniper Training.

Holy



Flash of Light healing increased by 12% in PvP combat.

Flash of Light healing increased by 12% in PvP combat. Judgment damage increased by 30% in PvP combat.

Hammer of Wrath damage increased by 50% in PvP combat.

Holy Shock damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.

Glimmer of Light damage decreased by 25% in PvP combat (was 30%).

Mental Agility now reduces the mana cost of Mass Dispel, Purify, and Purify Disease by 25% in PvP combat (was 50%).

Holy



Holy Fire’s direct damage is now reduced by 20% in PvP combat.

Holy Fire’s direct damage is now reduced by 20% in PvP combat. The cooldown of Chastise is now reduced by 1 second per talent point from Voice of Harmony in PvP combat (was 2 seconds).

Subtlety



Rupture damage is now increased by 15% in PvP combat.

Rupture damage is now increased by 15% in PvP combat. Backstab damage is now increased by 45% in PvP combat (was 30%).

Gloomblade damage is now increased by 45% in PvP combat (was 30%).

We regularly make combat design adjustments based on gameplay data and feedback from players on class performance. With scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we’ll make the following changes to classes that are over- and under-performing in various areas:Restoration