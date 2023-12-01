Upcoming Class Tuning on December 5 - Havoc DH, Assassination Rogue and BM Hunter Nerfs

Classes

Death Knight



Blood



Aberrus Class Set bonus: Heart Strike and Blood Boil deal 10% increased damage (was 20%) and have a 5% chance (was 10%) to grant Vampiric Blood for 5 seconds.

Virulent Plague Damage increased by 15%. Not applied to PvP combat.

Epidemic Damage increased by 12%.

Festering Strike damage increased by 20%.

Festering Wound damage increased by 12%. Not applied to PvP combat.

Ghoul – Sweeping Claws damage increased by 15%.

Havoc



Fel Barrage damage reduced by 12%.

Fixed an issue when talented into A Fire Inside that caused any cast of Immolation Aura beyond the first to not enforce its intended GCD.

Restoration



Ferocious Bite damage decreased by 20%. Not applied to PvP combat. Rip damage decreased by 15%. Not applied to PvP combat.

Rake damage decreased by 10%.

Shred damage decreased by 10%.

Devastation



All damage spells increased by 5%.

Draconic Legacy increases stamina by 8% for Devastation only (was 6%).

Beast Mastery



Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope 4-piece set bonus



Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope 4-piece set bonus Dire Beast’s Kill Command damage reduced by 30%. Beast Cleave gained by Dire Beast effectiveness reduced by 30%.

Mistweaver



Mana Tea now reduces the mana cost of spells by 25% (was 50%).

Mana Tea now reduces the mana cost of spells by 25% (was 50%). Upwelling can now stack up to 15 times (was 18).

Essence Font healing decreased by 10%.

Invigorating Mist healing decreased by 10%.

Calming Coalescence now increases the absorb amount of Life Cocoon by 2% per stack (was 3%).

Vivify primary healing increased by 5%.

Ancient Concordance now increases the chance for Blackout Kick to reset Rising Sun Kick by 12% (was 10%).

All ability damage increased by 6%.

Holy



Crusader Strike now costs 0.6% base mana (was 1.6%) and deals 25% increased damage. Hammer of Wrath now costs 0.6% base mana (was 1%) and deals 20% increased damage.

Discipline



All healing reduced by 3%. All damage reduced by 3%.

All healing increased by 4%.

Burning Vehemence now causes Holy Fire to deal 75% of its initial damage to nearby enemies (was 60%).

Amirdrassil 2-piece set bonus: Renews caused by Serenity now last 18 seconds (was 14 seconds) and Renews caused by Sanctify now last 6 seconds (was 5 seconds).

Assassination



Kingsbane damage reduced by 15%. Blindside effect chance reduced to 15% (was 20%) and 30% against low-health targets (was 40%).

Restoration



Healing Surge now costs 4.4% base mana (was 4.8%). Chain Lightning damage increased by 20%.

Acid Rain damage increased by 10%.

Player versus Player

Death Knight



Unholy



Rotten Touch’s effectiveness reduced by 40% in PvP combat.

Restoration



Amirdrassil 4 set bonus now casts Nourish at 50% effectiveness (was 100%) in PvP combat. Mastery: Harmony is now reduced by 15% in PvP combat.

Marksmanship



Survival of the Fittest now reduces damage taken by an additional 10% in PvP combat. Exhilaration now heals for 40% of max health (was 30%) in PvP combat.

Fixed an issue that caused Fortifying Brew’s damage reduction to be higher than intended in PvP combat.

Mistweaver



Amirdrassil 2 set bonus: Chi Harmony now increases healing received by 15% (was 25%) in PvP combat. Healing Elixir now heals for 10% of maximum health (was 20%) in PvP combat.

Yu’lon’s Grace now creates an absorb for 1% of your maximum health (was 2%) in PvP combat.

Dampen Harm’s minimum damage reduction is no longer increased in PvP combat (was 25%).

Fortifying Brew’s damage reduction is no longer increased in PvP combat (was 30%).

Diffuse Magic now reduces magic damage taken by 40% (was 60%).

Discipline



Amirdrassil 4 set bonus: Now has a 100% chance to cast another Smite (was 50%) in PvP combat.

Enhancement



Thorim’s Invocation now increases Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning damage by 10% in PvP Combat (was 20%). Lava Lash damage is now increased by 25% in PvP combat (was 12%).

Elemental Blast damage is now reduced by 6% in PvP combat (was 15%).

Stormweaver now causes Chain Heal and Healing Surge to gain 150% of the benefits of Maelstrom Weapon based on the stacks consumed (was 100%).

Lava Burst damage from the the Amirdrassil 4-piece set bonus is now reduced by 40% in PvP combat (was 50%).

Amirdrassil 2 set bonus: Effectiveness no longer reduced in PvP combat (was reduced by 50%).

Subtlety



Shadow Blades extra Shadow damage reduced to 15% (base 20%) in PvP combat Thief’s Bargain (PvP Talent) cooldown reduction value reduced to 20% (was 33%)

Demonology



Fel Obelisk (PvP Talent) now increases attack and cast speed by 10% (was 20%). Master Summoner (PvP Talent) reduces the cast time of Call Dreadstalkers, Summon Vilefiend, and Summon Demonic Tyrant by 15% (was 20%).

Antoran Armaments now increases your Felguards damage by 10% (was 20%) in PvP Combat.

Doom Brand from the Amirdrassil 2-piece set bonus is now undispellable.

The debuff duration reduction for Doom Brand from the Amirdrassil 2-piece set bonus is no longer reduced in PvP combat.

Damage effects from the Amirdrassil 2-piece and 4-piece set bonus are now reduced by 40% in PvP combat (was 50%).

Flame Rift damage from the Amirdrassil 4-piece set bonus is no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 50%).

Fury



Rampage now deals 40% additional damage in PvP (was 30%). Execute now deals 50% additional damage in PvP (was 40%).

Crushing Blow no longer deals reduced damage in PvP (was 20%).

Raging Blow deals 15% additional damage in PvP.

Annihilator deals 15% additional damage in PvP.

As we continue to closely monitor data on class performance as well as player feedback, we’ve developed the following adjustments to classes that are over- and under-performing in group content and PvP. These changes will go into effect with scheduled weekly maintenance in each region.