Upcoming Class Tuning on December 5 - Havoc DH, Assassination Rogue and BM Hunter Nerfs

As we continue to closely monitor data on class performance as well as player feedback, we’ve developed the following adjustments to classes that are over- and under-performing in group content and PvP. These changes will go into effect with scheduled weekly maintenance in each region.
Classes
Unholy
- Death Knight
Blood
Aberrus Class Set bonus: Heart Strike and Blood Boil deal 10% increased damage (was 20%) and have a 5% chance (was 10%) to grant Vampiric Blood for 5 seconds.
Demon Hunter
- Virulent Plague Damage increased by 15%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- Epidemic Damage increased by 12%.
- Festering Strike damage increased by 20%.
- Festering Wound damage increased by 12%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- Ghoul – Sweeping Claws damage increased by 15%.
Druid
- Havoc
Fel Rush damage reduced by 12%.
- Immolation Aura damage reduced by 12%.
- Fel Barrage damage reduced by 12%.
- Fixed an issue when talented into A Fire Inside that caused any cast of Immolation Aura beyond the first to not enforce its intended GCD.
Evoker
- Restoration
Ferocious Bite damage decreased by 20%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- Rip damage decreased by 15%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- Rake damage decreased by 10%.
- Shred damage decreased by 10%.
Hunter
- Devastation
All damage spells increased by 5%.
- Regenerative Magic increases leech by 5% for Devastation only (was 3%).
- Draconic Legacy increases stamina by 8% for Devastation only (was 6%).
Monk
- Beast Mastery
Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope 4-piece set bonus
Dire Beast’s Kill Command damage reduced by 30%.
- Beast Cleave gained by Dire Beast effectiveness reduced by 30%.
Windwalker
- Mistweaver
Mana Tea now reduces the mana cost of spells by 25% (was 50%).
- Upwelling can now stack up to 15 times (was 18).
- Essence Font healing decreased by 10%.
- Invigorating Mist healing decreased by 10%.
- Calming Coalescence now increases the absorb amount of Life Cocoon by 2% per stack (was 3%).
- Vivify primary healing increased by 5%.
- Ancient Concordance now increases the chance for Blackout Kick to reset Rising Sun Kick by 12% (was 10%).
Paladin
- All ability damage increased by 6%.
Priest
- Holy
Crusader Strike now costs 0.6% base mana (was 1.6%) and deals 25% increased damage.
- Hammer of Wrath now costs 0.6% base mana (was 1%) and deals 20% increased damage.
Holy
- Discipline
All healing reduced by 3%.
- All damage reduced by 3%.
Rogue
- All healing increased by 4%.
- Burning Vehemence now causes Holy Fire to deal 75% of its initial damage to nearby enemies (was 60%).
- Amirdrassil 2-piece set bonus: Renews caused by Serenity now last 18 seconds (was 14 seconds) and Renews caused by Sanctify now last 6 seconds (was 5 seconds).
Shaman
- Assassination
Kingsbane damage reduced by 15%.
- Blindside effect chance reduced to 15% (was 20%) and 30% against low-health targets (was 40%).
- Restoration
Healing Surge now costs 4.4% base mana (was 4.8%).
- Chain Lightning damage increased by 20%.
- Acid Rain damage increased by 10%.
Player versus Player
Druid
- Death Knight
Unholy
Rotten Touch’s effectiveness reduced by 40% in PvP combat.
Hunter
- Restoration
Amirdrassil 4 set bonus now casts Nourish at 50% effectiveness (was 100%) in PvP combat.
- Mastery: Harmony is now reduced by 15% in PvP combat.
Monk
- Marksmanship
Survival of the Fittest now reduces damage taken by an additional 10% in PvP combat.
- Exhilaration now heals for 40% of max health (was 30%) in PvP combat.
Priest
- Fixed an issue that caused Fortifying Brew’s damage reduction to be higher than intended in PvP combat.
- Mistweaver
Amirdrassil 2 set bonus: Chi Harmony now increases healing received by 15% (was 25%) in PvP combat.
- Healing Elixir now heals for 10% of maximum health (was 20%) in PvP combat.
- Yu’lon’s Grace now creates an absorb for 1% of your maximum health (was 2%) in PvP combat.
- Dampen Harm’s minimum damage reduction is no longer increased in PvP combat (was 25%).
- Fortifying Brew’s damage reduction is no longer increased in PvP combat (was 30%).
- Diffuse Magic now reduces magic damage taken by 40% (was 60%).
Shaman
- Discipline
Amirdrassil 4 set bonus: Now has a 100% chance to cast another Smite (was 50%) in PvP combat.
Elemental
- Enhancement
Thorim’s Invocation now increases Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning damage by 10% in PvP Combat (was 20%).
- Lava Lash damage is now increased by 25% in PvP combat (was 12%).
- Elemental Blast damage is now reduced by 6% in PvP combat (was 15%).
- Stormweaver now causes Chain Heal and Healing Surge to gain 150% of the benefits of Maelstrom Weapon based on the stacks consumed (was 100%).
Restoration
- Lava Burst damage from the the Amirdrassil 4-piece set bonus is now reduced by 40% in PvP combat (was 50%).
Rogue
- Amirdrassil 2 set bonus: Effectiveness no longer reduced in PvP combat (was reduced by 50%).
Warlock
- Subtlety
Shadow Blades extra Shadow damage reduced to 15% (base 20%) in PvP combat
- Thief’s Bargain (PvP Talent) cooldown reduction value reduced to 20% (was 33%)
Destruction
- Demonology
Fel Obelisk (PvP Talent) now increases attack and cast speed by 10% (was 20%).
- Master Summoner (PvP Talent) reduces the cast time of Call Dreadstalkers, Summon Vilefiend, and Summon Demonic Tyrant by 15% (was 20%).
- Antoran Armaments now increases your Felguards damage by 10% (was 20%) in PvP Combat.
- Doom Brand from the Amirdrassil 2-piece set bonus is now undispellable.
- The debuff duration reduction for Doom Brand from the Amirdrassil 2-piece set bonus is no longer reduced in PvP combat.
- Damage effects from the Amirdrassil 2-piece and 4-piece set bonus are now reduced by 40% in PvP combat (was 50%).
Warrior
- Flame Rift damage from the Amirdrassil 4-piece set bonus is no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 50%).
- Fury
Rampage now deals 40% additional damage in PvP (was 30%).
- Execute now deals 50% additional damage in PvP (was 40%).
- Crushing Blow no longer deals reduced damage in PvP (was 20%).
- Raging Blow deals 15% additional damage in PvP.
- Annihilator deals 15% additional damage in PvP.