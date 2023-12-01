More Mythic+ Hotfixes - Everbloom and Waycrest Manor Cheese Fixes

fixing cheese strats but still no fix for paladin hammer pulling things through walls in waycrest
Big L
welp i hope they nerf soul thorns then. either the frequency, damage, or health. or a combination of.
So where is the nerf to Soul Thorns damage to compensate for this...
piece immunities or pierce immunities ?
Idk, surely there's better things to think about that stopping shamans from being able to avoid soul thorns. You have to afk for 2-3 globals in ghost wolf for every cast even if it's not on you, it's been this way since BFA, and why remove these counters and not all of the other ones that deal with it? mage ice block, mage blink, humans, etc. it seems so arbitrary that the way to buff a dungeon is to only target 2 classes instead of the ability itself.
tettles bro just chill out till the devs get bored they're fixing cheese but arent fixing why we feel the need to do it in the first place
We'll need a nerf on the dmg of Soul Thorns for this,cause like one above said,shapeshifting was used since BFA and there was no complaining then. Why change it now?