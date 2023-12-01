Trinket Tuning Hotfixes Now Live - Belor'relos, Augury, Blossom of Amirdrassil

So they buffed the damage of the best trinket.Ok then
Belor'relos, the Suncaller already seemed fair, I'll take it though!
KEKW Belor'relos buff
you mean decrease for the bale trinket, ya?
God forbid a rare trinket be good.
They... buffed Belor'relos?I'm so confused. Wasn't this trinket already head and shoulders above every other int trinket?
This company is just amazingly terrible on balancing stuff. There's like 10 trinkets that no one uses, but they will buff the best one.It has to be on purpose, they cant be that stupid.
Sure, buff the BiS trinket, makes sense. Edit: Actually it's self-damage only, so seems fair.
changing trinkets after 3 weeks is really cringe ngl
Am I missing something with Belor'relos? I read that as they are buffing the damage it does to the player, so not a buff?
Because reading is hard ">>>self<<<-damage increased by 20%." on the Belor so no its not getting buffed.
Belor'relos, the Suncaller self-damage increased by 20%.People complaining about them buffing it?, HUHH, technically a nerf is it not? SELF damage, not Damage... SELF Damage, the part that I not once paid any attention to when pressing it.
I will never not be amazed by peoples inability to read.
Chill guys, the news got edited for belor relos, previously there was no "self" in the note lmao thats why people were wondering "'why u buff the top1 trinket?'
