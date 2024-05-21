Two Spectral Mounts Coming in War Within Pre-Patch Event

"spectral" more like azerite infused
While I appreciate us getting mounts for the pre-patch event, these are total crap.
Love these
really hoping those are some wierd mid-animation stills. Otherwise, they look broken.
yeah pre patch crap things lol
It kind of makes sense for them to have an azerite tinge.Azerite comes from the worldsoul right?If it weren't for the fact that blizzard stepped away from player power themes I would have seen a return of the heart of azeroth
Why did they slap a filter over the old gryphon and wyvern mounts? Why not the newer ones that are a significant upgrade? Seems like an odd choice.
its a prepatch, why are people expecting a mount thats on a mythic boss level of design?
They look poorly rendered, no? Like the color mapping on the textures seem off for some reason.
The wyrvern looks like it's using the old model instead of the one added in Pandaria?
These look like they were created on a half an hour lunch break. And half of the 30 minute break was spent getting lunch.
Not the tiger I don't want it
Why didn't they use the updated gryphon and wind rider models that were added in MoP? Hoping these are not the finished products.
they should be using the updated models for these, not the wyvern model from TBC...
how many recolors can we give the gryphon mount?
uhhh these look like booty cheeks
I like the idea of putting recolors (or whatever is it) as reward for prepatch event.If they put a cool unique mount, people would complain about fomo bs and some more buzzwords they like to use.