All Spool of Eternal Thread Drops in MoP Remix

Minor Spool of Eternal Thread

Lesser Spool of Eternal Thread

Spool of Eternal Thread

Greater Spool of Eternal Thread

Infinite Bazaar Repeatable Dailies

First-Time Daily Scenario, Dungeon, and each LFR queue

World Bosses

Remix Achievements



Each of these achievements are available for additional characters to complete as well for bonus Bronze - and now bonus Spools of Eternal Thread.

We have made the following changes to improve Thread of Time gain for the Cloak of Infinite Potential. There are four new items that grant players escalating amounts of power for the Cloak of Infinite Potential:Players will be able to find these new items from a variety of solo and group sources, ensuring all players have accessible ways to improve their cloak:Troves of the Thunder King scenario on the Isle of ThunderOur goal with these additional items is to give players access to more Threads of Time from daily repeatable sources for primary and secondary characters. These should serve as readily attainable power-ups from a wide variety of content, so players can enjoy the breadth of Pandaria while also gaining additional power.