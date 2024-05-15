This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Tier Omni-Token Web-Wrapped Curio in The War Within Season 1 - Queen Ansurek Drop in Nerub'ar Palace
The War Within
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Jaydaa
With today's alpha build, a new Tier Omni-Token has been discovered, the
Web-Wrapped Curio
, dropping from Queen Ansurek the end-boss of the Nerub'ar Palace raid in The War Within Season 1.
The War Within Season 1 Tier Set OverviewNerub'ar Palace Raid Overview
Web-Wrapped Curio
The
is a new item that drops from Queen Ansurek, the end-raid bosses of Nerub'ar Palace in Season 1 of the War Within. Unlike normal tier tokens, the omni-token has no classes or armor-type attached to it, which means everyone can roll on it.
This omni-token should make it easier for raid groups to complete tier set bonuses for those that may have gotten unlucky on a particular token type.
It remains unclear where the new Tier Omni-Token can be exchanged since the tooltip only lists a placeholder 'Name in the Cobwebs of the Nerub'ar' as a location, but we'll be sure to update when we learn more.
The likely item level of the tier piece based on the omni-token's ilvl is as follows:
LFR
Normal
Heroic
Mythic
580 ilvl
593 ilvl
606 ilvl
619 ilvl
Comment by
AzraelUltima
on 2024-05-15T07:51:10-05:00
How unexpected. What's next? Water found to make things wet?
Comment by
MiewPaw
on 2024-05-15T08:10:37-05:00
How unexpected. What's next? Water found to make things wet?
Wow so much anger for nothing...
Comment by
dorfzor
on 2024-05-15T08:12:09-05:00
How unexpected. What's next? Water found to make things wet?
What year did you graduate clown college?
Comment by
Darkhay
on 2024-05-15T08:16:55-05:00
How unexpected. What's next? Water found to make things wet?
speaking of water, did you took your medication today? you clearly are needing it.
