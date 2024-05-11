Troll Heritage Armor Questline in Patch 10.2.7 (Spoilers)

I am amazed how they (again) forgot that they made a Vol'jin quest in Shadowlands to make him a Loa.
near criminal there wasn't a Jani mask reward >.>
Still think its Werid, that Voljin was no where to be seen, I would of thought he would become the darkspears new Loa, but oh well I guess, Also still find it random that we was randomly given a sword. Because when I think of Trolls, I dont think of a sword.
I'm surprised that Vol'jin isn't involved anywhere
Hakar return #4? The blood be spillin mon.
I did not get that sword.