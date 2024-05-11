Velen and Hatuun Finally Reconcile in Draenei Heritage Questline

They should add Broken custom options to the Draenei race customisation. It's basically a face shape, tentrals on back, remove tail etc.
They should add Broken as an Allied Race, not add new customizations. It makes a lot of sense and they've been asked for a while. You've got Hatuun model as an example and he looks amazing.
I kind of thought that Velen's memory stone was actually about KJ, not Hatuun. I feel like that would haunt Velen the most.I have no idea what Hatuun's memory stone is about, but it does back a lot of the truly sad side encounters we saw in WoD (even though I know that was Draenor). People complained about WoD, but I thought the storytelling was always well done.