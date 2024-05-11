Velen and Hatuun Finally Reconcile in Draenei Heritage Questline

Stay Awhile

Chieftain Hatuun says: You wanted to speak with me, Velen?

Prophet Velen says: Yes, of course. On a matter of great importance.

Chieftain Hatuun says: Well. Is it not always a matter of great importance with you?

Prophet Velen says: I suppose it is. But on this auspicious occasion, I was hoping we could reconcile. And return to a place of trust.

Chieftain Hatuun says: Some wounds take time to heal, Prophet. Though... Argus is far from this place. And feels like another life.

Prophet Velen says: We trusted one another once...

Chieftain Hatuun says: We were young... and foolish once as well.

Prophet Velen says: We were indeed. If we knew then what we know now...

Prophet Velen says: Hatuun, you have always been the best of us. I have missed your wisdom.

Prophet Velen says: Come. Serve with me again as you once did on our council. We need--I need--your guidance once more.

Chieftain Hatuun says: Velen, I...

Prophet Velen says: You do not have to answer me now. Enjoy the Tishamaat. But there will always be a seat open for you--if you want it.

Chieftain Hatuun says: Thank you. I will... I will think on it.

For thousands of years. all I could see when I looked at Argus was what it once was. A double-vision that fled from me whenever I focused too closely.

And now Velen asks me to return to what I once was. To what we both were.

<Hatuun crosses his arms more tightly>

I... need time to think.

What do you think of the other krokul?

It is... uncomfortable to know that krokul exist beyond Argus. on this "Draenor" that Nobundo spoke of.

And it is unsurprising to hear that Velen turned a blind eye to their mistreatment all these years, despite claiming that they would be protected.

But inviting them to the Tishamaat is... something. It is more than words, at least.



Old Grudges

"I could have convinced him. He wanted to be convinced."

"Early morning in the Conservatory. Birdsong."

Hope for Future Customizations?